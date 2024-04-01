Longhorns Daily News: Joel Klatt: Former Texas RB Jonathon Brooks has ‘ability to hurt you’ as runner, pass-catcher

The hype is building around former Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks, a former three-year player who opted to leave early for the NFL Draft earlier this offseason.
That includes Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt, per On3.
“He waited for his time behind Roschon Johnson and Bijan Robinson. Then all he did is roll out there and play like a savvy vet,” Klatt reportedly said earlier this week. “Catching the ball out of the backfield, slashing running in between the tackles, hit some home runs outside.”
“I just think, like, maybe not (Jahmyr) Gibbs, Bijan-type of impact in his first year. But the ability to hurt you as a runner and a pass-catcher? He definitely has that,” Klatt later added.
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- It was a good run for Texas women’s basketball.
Tough day for us but let me say this, I could not be more proud of a group of young ladies for their competitive spirit and their fight throughout this year. They are special! As they have the entire season, they put it all on the line today. They fought! They represented. #33-5— Vic Schaefer (@CoachVic_UT) April 1, 2024
- Texas softball dropped their Big 12 series versus Oklahoma State this past weekend.
back to Austin #HookEm | @TexasLonghorns— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 30, 2024
