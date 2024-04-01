Texas G Gavin Perryman enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns guard Gavin Perryman entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday after three seasons on the Forty Acres, a school spokesperson confirmed to Burnt Orange Nation. Perryman is set to graduate this spring.

The son of four-year basketball letterwinner Brandy Perryman, the school leader in free-throw percentage and a long-distance marksman, Perryman was a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class by former head coach Chris Beard. The 6’1, 190-pounder from Dallas Jesuit chose Texas over offers from Army and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after averaging 19.6 points per game and shooting 45.8-percent from three-point range as a senior.

After redshirting during the 2021-22 season, Perryman scored three points in 11 games as a redshirt freshman and two points in seven games this season, ending his Longhorns career 2-of-13 shooting overall and 1-of-11 from three.

Perryman joins sophomore Alex Anamekwe as Texas players who have entered the portal since it opened in March.