Texas set to host Air Force transfer F Rytis Petraitis

In the two and a half weeks since the Texas Longhorns were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by the Tennessee Volunteers, the transfer portal activity from head coach Rodney Terry’s program has been limited, but that’s set to change this weekend when the Longhorns host Air Force Fighting Falcons transfer forward Rytis Petraitis, according to multiple reports.

A 6’7, 210-pounder from Arlington who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, Petraitis is a talented wing who averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for Air Force in 2023-24, shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three-point range. With 2.6 attempts from three per game, Petraitis wasn’t a high-volume shooter from distance, but he did attempt 6.3 free throws per game at a rate of 58.0.

By comparison, Dylan Disu’s free-throw rate was 28.4 as a senior — Petraitis attempted 152 free throws, 52 more than Max Abmas, the leader in free-throw attempts for the Longhorns. The biggest area for improvement for Petraitis is his free-throw percentage, which was 65.8 percent as a sophomore.

As a defensive rebounder, Petraitis was comparable to Disu at 18.0 while his assist rate of 26.9 would have led Texas by a wide margin.

Texas has not yet made any additions from the portal following the departures of forward Alex Anamekwe, guard Chris Johnson, and guard Gavin Perryman. Guard Tyrese Hunter and forward Dillon Mitchell are both expected to go through the NBA Draft process, but are likely to return to school.