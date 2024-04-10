Bear Alexander says he’s staying at USC

After churning through five high schools in four years and transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs after one season, the football career of defensive tackle Bear Alexander is finally gaining some stability as the junior announced on Wednesday that he’s sticking with the USC Trojans.

I’m not crystal clear on all of the noise or what any of this portal mess is about…I'm here to finish what I started and that's chasing a natty here at USC with my teammates #FightOn ✌️✌️ — Bear Alexander (@BearAlexander_) April 10, 2024

Rumors swirled on Tuesday that Alexander was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal, culminating with a report from On3 that the 6’3, 313-pounder was planning to enter the portal when the spring transfer window opens on Monday.

Alexander and Texas were quickly linked because the Longhorns have a remaining need at the defensive tackle position and Alexander is from the state with the enormous talent to earn a starting role for head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team.

But with Alexander remaining in Los Angeles, the question of whether he would be a culture fit in Austin is now moot unless he changes his mind in the coming days.