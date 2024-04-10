Longhorns Daily News: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. says Texas’ Jonathon Brooks is best RB in 2024 NFL draft class

When ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. speaks, the football world tends to listen.
That includes the continued hype of former Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks, who elected to go pro after turning in three seasons for head coach Steve Sarkisian in Austin. “Jonathon Brooks, to me, is the best back in the draft, just based on ability,” Kiper said, according to Inside Texas. ‘“He had the ACL on Nov. 11, when is he back? We don’t know that. How much of a factor will he be this year? ... “Had he not been hurt – and I’m not a running back in the first round kind of guy – I would have had early to mid second.”
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Happening right now.
back for more fun on the diamond https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm | @alyssaawashh pic.twitter.com/dEvoBWqKWR— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 10, 2024
- Texas women’s basketball’s young phenom is wracking them up.
Texas' Madison Booker beats LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee finalists for Cheryl Miller Award https://t.co/5jEheKLnYP— Hookem.com (@bevobeat) April 9, 2024
