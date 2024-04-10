Report: Texas LB S’Maje Burrell no longer with program after involvement in accident leading to T’Vondre Sweat’s DWI arrest

Details have emerged about the Sunday DWI arrest of former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat.

According to the arrest affidavit and statements provided to LoneStarLive.com, Texas redshirt freshman linebacker S’Maje Burrell was driving a blue 2020 Dodge sports car that rear-ended a 2023 orange Ford Bronco driven by Sweat, causing the Bronco to lose control and land on its side on the service road in the 13600 block of North Interstate 35 SB shortly before 5 a.m. Central on Sunday.

A statement from the Austin Police Department said that Burrell left the scene of the accident on foot. Burrell’s father, Lorenzo, a Fort Worth Police Department officer, called the APD about the collision on Sunday evening, more than 12 hours after the accident occurred.

Burrell has not been arrested or charged with a crime, but is no longer with the program, according to a report on Wednesday from Horns247.

When police officers arrived on the scene, Sweat admitted to driving the Bronco, which had an odor of burnt marijuana, and had glassy eyes, poor balance, and smelled of alcohol. Sweat told police that he drank two or three shots of tequila before driving. After Sweat failed field sobriety tests, a breath sample tested at .105, above the legal limit of .008, and a blood sample was also taken.

Sweat was released from custody on Sunday on a $3,000 bond.