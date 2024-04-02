Longhorns Daily News: Georgia’s Kirby Smart on new CFP format: ‘There will be a lot of meaningful games’

ESPN recently sat down with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart for a long Q&A.

Notable among Smart’s comments was his enthusiasm for the new 12-team College Football Playoff format debuting in 2024. “It keeps your hopes alive with one loss, maybe two,” Smart said, per ESPN. “A lot of coaches have complained that once they lost a game, their kids just said that they were done. There won’t be as much of that. Everybody’s fighting for the same thing, and that’s the beauty of making those last three or four weeks really, really eventful. I know some people say, ‘It devalues the late-season games because you’ll know you’re in.’ Well, there will be more people in the hunt now. So there will be a lot of meaningful games. That team with two losses late in the year that has played a tough schedule is going to be fighting and scratching to earn that 12th spot.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Despite Elite Eight loss, Horns are a good bet for 2025 Final Four

Austin American-Statesman: Hall of Fame swim coach Bob Bowman will replace Eddie Reese at Texas

Inside Texas: Quinn Ewers using the spring to build rapport with new faces at wide receiver

Inside Texas: David Gbenda, Texas’ only sixth-year senior, looking to make the most of his final season

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas G Gavin Perryman enters the NCAA transfer portal

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: Texas recruit Tre Johnson looking forward to college ball

247Sports: Watch: Five-star Texas signee Tre Johnson shows off range at McDonald’s All-American Game practice

247Sports: Texas-bound McDonald’s All-American signees are fully committed to the Longhorns

247Sports: The Stampede: Inside look at loaded visitors weekend on deck at Texas

Inside Texas: Sources takeaways from Texas’ recent high school coaches clinic

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: Football: Three-star tight end Mason Peterson commits to TCU

The Smoking Musket: Jaden Bray’s potential impact, Beanie Bishop’s blazing 40-yard dash, and WVU baseball avoids the sweep

Vanquish The Foe: BYU Basketball Mailbag: Transfer portal, offseason needs, coaching carousel, and more

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Kim Mulkey’s awful game plan vs. Caitlin Clark is the reason LSU’s season is over

SB Nation: Final Four teams, ranked by ability to win it all in men’s March Madness

SB Nation: Video: Becky Lynch crashes in-studio Rhea Ripley interview in chaotic scene on The MMA Hour

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas athletics has some new personnel.