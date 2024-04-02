Longhorns Daily News: Georgia’s Kirby Smart on new CFP format: ‘There will be a lot of meaningful games’

ESPN recently sat down with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart for a long Q&A.
Notable among Smart’s comments was his enthusiasm for the new 12-team College Football Playoff format debuting in 2024. “It keeps your hopes alive with one loss, maybe two,” Smart said, per ESPN. “A lot of coaches have complained that once they lost a game, their kids just said that they were done. There won’t be as much of that. Everybody’s fighting for the same thing, and that’s the beauty of making those last three or four weeks really, really eventful. I know some people say, ‘It devalues the late-season games because you’ll know you’re in.’ Well, there will be more people in the hunt now. So there will be a lot of meaningful games. That team with two losses late in the year that has played a tough schedule is going to be fighting and scratching to earn that 12th spot.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Despite Elite Eight loss, Horns are a good bet for 2025 Final Four
Austin American-Statesman: Hall of Fame swim coach Bob Bowman will replace Eddie Reese at Texas
Inside Texas: Quinn Ewers using the spring to build rapport with new faces at wide receiver
Inside Texas: David Gbenda, Texas’ only sixth-year senior, looking to make the most of his final season
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas G Gavin Perryman enters the NCAA transfer portal
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Austin American-Statesman: Texas recruit Tre Johnson looking forward to college ball
247Sports: Watch: Five-star Texas signee Tre Johnson shows off range at McDonald’s All-American Game practice
247Sports: Texas-bound McDonald’s All-American signees are fully committed to the Longhorns
247Sports: The Stampede: Inside look at loaded visitors weekend on deck at Texas
Inside Texas: Sources takeaways from Texas’ recent high school coaches clinic
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Frogs O’ War: Football: Three-star tight end Mason Peterson commits to TCU
The Smoking Musket: Jaden Bray’s potential impact, Beanie Bishop’s blazing 40-yard dash, and WVU baseball avoids the sweep
Vanquish The Foe: BYU Basketball Mailbag: Transfer portal, offseason needs, coaching carousel, and more
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Kim Mulkey’s awful game plan vs. Caitlin Clark is the reason LSU’s season is over
SB Nation: Final Four teams, ranked by ability to win it all in men’s March Madness
SB Nation: Video: Becky Lynch crashes in-studio Rhea Ripley interview in chaotic scene on The MMA Hour
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas athletics has some new personnel.
Texas has hired Arizona State's Bob Bowman to be the "director of swimming and diving," per release.— Joe Cook (@josephcook89) April 1, 2024
Bowman will assume the newly created title and serve as head men's swimming and diving coach. Carol Capitani remains the head women's swimming and diving coach. pic.twitter.com/EIb8xvMzMb
Loading comments...