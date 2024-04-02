Steve Sarkisian names WR Ryan Wingo as a standout among the early enrollees

AUSTIN, Texas — Among the 18 early enrollees going through spring practice with the Texas Longhorns, wide receiver Ryan Wingo was singled out by head coach Steve Sarkisian during a press conference on Tuesday following the team’s seventh practice.

“I would say the one guy that has probably shown up the most in my eyes would be Ryan Wingo. I feel like the last week, he’s really starting to make some plays, and you’re starting to see the size and speed and athleticism,” said Sarkisian.

Coming out of the holiday weekend, the Longhorns were back on the practice field on Tuesday at the midpoint of spring practice, a challenging time for the early enrollees.

“I do think they’re all working hard,” said Sarkisian. “When you get to practice seven, there’s a lot on their plate right now when you think about if you’re an offensive player, all of the offense that we’ve installed, then you’re trying to diagnose and understand all of the defense, and then put all those two things together.”

Adjusting to college coaching can take some time, too.

“Understand that we critique effort first, right? We’re looking at your effort first and then we worry about fundamentals, technique and things of that nature,” said Sarkisian. “So they’re all working really hard. I don’t have a complaint about any of those guys — they’re all doing a really good job. I’ve been pleased with what they’re putting putting into it.”

A 6’2, 208-pounder from St. Louis who signed with Texas last December over in-state Missouri and a host of national offers, Wingo arrived on the Forty Acres in January as the second-highest ranked member of the recruiting class as the No. 39 player nationally and the No. 8 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. For much of the cycle, Wingo was a consensus five-star prospect — when he committed to the Longhorns in late October, he was ranked 24th nationally.

So given Wingo’s recruiting pedigree, it’s no surprise that he’s standing out early in his Texas career despite competing against older returning players like sophomore Johntay Cook and proven transfers like Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden.

After all, Wingo was ranked so highly because of his elite physical tools. As a junior at St. Louis University, Wingo ran a wind-aided 10.55 100-meter. He’s also built like a running back with the attendant after-the-catch skills — his older brother, Ronnie, played the position at Arkansas a decade ago. And in portions of practice open to the media, Wingo has looked like a natural pass catcher extending outside the frame of his body to snag the football.

Simply put, Wingo has elite attributes at the wide receiver position, as Sarkisian pointed out in December in his Early Signing Day press conference.

“We’re getting your prototypical, if you could go in the lab and how would you want to make a receiver? Great length, he has elite speed, great long speed. Again, unbelievable young man, comes from a great family. Really good high school program. Brother played in the NFL. So we’re getting a football player that I think is going to fit in well to our to our system,” said Sarkisian.

With Wingo’s rapid ascension this spring, the question is Sarkisian might have to expand his NFL-esque, short wide receiver rotation to get the freshman from Missouri on the field this fall.

“There’s a trust factor that they what to do, they know how to do it, and they know why we’re doing it,” said Sarkisian on Tuesday. “But I think too, there’s rapport with the quarterback — in looking at efficiency, when balls are thrown in your direction, are they completed? And why not? And then which quarterback and things of that nature. So now is that time, again, we’re not making any game-day decisions today. But we do log the information, and then we look for improvement along the way as we go.”