Texas G Chris Johnson enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns freshman guard Chris Johnson will enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Tuesday, including from On3’s Joe Tipton.

NEWS: Texas guard Chris Johnson will enter the transfer portal, a source tells @On3sports.⁰⁰The 6-5 freshman played sparingly for the Longhorns this season. Former Kansas signee.https://t.co/rzZr73gGuq pic.twitter.com/Zr90AXOr7F — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 2, 2024

Johnson’s agent confirmed the news directly to 247Sports.

Texas freshman guard Chris Johnson will enter the transfer portal his agent Dan Frank of Lift Sports Management tells @247Sports. Former four star was initially committed to Kansas but never enrolled there. https://t.co/WNEsEM3JgT — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) April 2, 2024

Johnson officially entered the portal on Tuesday evening.

A 6’5, 180-pounder from the Missouri City who was a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 53 player nationally and the No. 11 combo guard, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Johnson originally committed to Kansas in August 2022 and later signed with the Jayhawks before announcing his decommitment last June.

“Over the past several weeks, I’ve struggled internally with my initial decision and reached a point where I wasn’t completely comfortable,” Johnson wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I am very aware that the timing of this decision is difficult, both for myself and Kansas, but I strongly believe it’s the right decision for all parties.”

A little more than three weeks later, Johnson signed an athletic scholarship agreement with Texas as a late addition to the 2023 recruiting class, filling the need created by forward Ron Holland and guard AJ Johnson, both consensus five-star prospects, choosing to play professionally instead of for the Longhorns.

Johnson ultimately playing sparingly for Texas in 2023-24, averaging 4.5 minutes per game across 17 appearances and scoring 18 total points on 8-of-19 shooting, including 2-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. An ankle injury sustained in an exhibition game against St. Edward’s forced Johnson to miss the season opener against Incarnate Word, although he did return for the win over Delaware State, during which he played a season-high 15 points and scored a season-high five points. During conference play, however, Johnson only logged 12 total minutes across seven games, scoring two points with two turnovers.

Sophomore forward Alex Anamekwe and redshirt sophomore guard Gavin Perryman have also entered the transfer portal for Texas since it opened last month.