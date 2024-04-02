Cleared to play football again, former Texas RB Derrian Brown enters the NCAA transfer portal

Former Texas Longhorns running back Derrian Brown hasn’t given up his hopes of returning to football a little more than four years after suffering a stroke, entering the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Tuesday, according to multiple reports, including Inside Texas.

The 5’11, 188-pounder from Buford (Ga.) was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, committing to Texas during an official visit in September 2018 over nearly 30 other offers after Brown racked up 642 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore and 844 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on nearly nine yards per carry as a junior despite playing behind running backs who signed with Florida State and Michigan, respectively.

Brown inked with Texas during the early signing period before suffering a stroke at his high school that required emergency brain surgery and several months in the intensive care unit at a Georgia hospital. For several days, he was on a ventilator. A subsequent surgery replaced a piece of his skull that was removed to reduce pressure in his brain.

Despite the challenging recovery, which included speech therapy, Brown enrolled at Texas as a corporate communications major and was a member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in spring 2020 after resuming modified workouts with the Longhorns in late 2019.

“We’re just kind of playing that one, I don’t know if it’s day by day, maybe month by month, and seeing his progress,” former Texas head coach Tom Herman said at the time.

But Brown’s recovery did not progress to the point that team doctors felt comfortable clearing him to play football and Brown reportedly went on medical scholarship in 2021, ending his hopes of playing for the Longhorns.

In recent weeks, Brown has been training at a facility in Georgia.

Very fortunate and a pleasure to have @BrownDerrian workout with us this morning! Amazing determination. @TexasFootball @TexasLonghorns pic.twitter.com/Bg4WEUkLvG — Mark Freeman (@LegacyExtreme1) March 10, 2024

Has Brown been cleared to play football? He has, he told Inside Texas.

“It’s been a long journey, but I want to show everyone that I am an all-around running back that can do anything that the next team needs,” said Brown. “A lot of people say, ‘Are you still fast? Are you this and that?’ And I’ve been working so hard to prove people wrong.”