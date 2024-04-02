Texas developing plan for spring transfer portal window

AUSTIN, Texas — In exactly two weeks, the spring transfer window opens in college football, four days before the Texas Longhorns wrap up spring practice with the annual Orange-White game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 20.

Currently at 89 scholarships and capable of two-spotting drills during spring practice thanks to depth that goes four deep at every position, according to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns aren’t expected to be active in the transfer window that closes on April 30 except for graduate transfers, who have until May 1 to enter the portal.

Sarkisian does have some preliminary ideas about the plan for the window pending conversations with his coaching staff in the coming days.

“Internally, we’re going to have some real discussions as a staff here in the next week or so because I want to coach the guys that we’ve got,” said Sarkisian on Tuesday. “I do think we’ve got a really talented team. We’ve got great depth on this team.”

As a result, the Longhorns don’t have many glaring needs, though Texas was interested enough in improving at cornerback that Washington transfer Jabbar Muhammad was a priority target during the winter window until landing at Oregon and defensive tackle may be a position Sarkisian and his staff continue to address. On the interior defensive line, Texas reportedly made contact with Indiana transfer defensive tackle Philip Blidi, who also played at Texas Tech, but ultimately opted against extending an offer.

“I don’t know if I’m necessarily going to the portal to say we’ve got to get something, but I’m sure as we’ll monitor it, there’ll be some decent players that go in,” said Sarkisian.

As Sarkisian has made clear publicly over the last several months, he’s intent on finding players who are the right fits on and off the field to protect the culture he’s spent the last three years building. Gone are the days when Texas took risks on players like Alabama transfers Agiye Hall and Jahleel Billingsley, offseason additions in 2022 who both failed to stick with the program through the Alamo Bowl that year.

“One of the challenges with the portal which we touched on, I think a week ago or so, is how do you get to know the player? Not just what’s on tape, but the person, because we try to do our best around here not to sacrifice character for talent, meaning, yeah, he’s a really good player, but maybe some of the off-the-field issues don’t match up with the player,” said Sarkisian.

“We’ve got such a good culture right now and I think that’s part of the reason why we win. We just want to make sure that we do our homework on anybody that we bring into the program kind of this late in the game.”

The other reality is that the final eight practices will give way to the spring exit meetings that tend to produce attrition in the range of four to five players, exactly what the Longhorns need to reach the scholarship limit for the fall.

So ensuring that promising young players or important older program depth remains on the Forty Acres may arguably be just as important as any additions Texas could be in line to make during this transfer window.