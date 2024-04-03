Versatile Tre Wisner could fill Keilan Robinson’s roles for Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Since Steve Sarkisan took over as the head coach on the Forty Acres, the Texas Longhorns leaned heavily on Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Keilan Robinson on special teams — Robinson earned an invite to the NFL Combine in large part because of his contributions to the third phase across 551 special teams snaps in burnt orange and white.

In addition to recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown in the 2022 season opener, Robinson also blocked a punt that season and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown against Texas Tech last November.

This kick return TD by Keilan Robinson was amazing! pic.twitter.com/zYP0CuTFpt — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 26, 2023

On offense, Robinson served in an all-purpose role that saw him total 82 carries for 542 yards and six touchdowns and 35 receptions for 332 yards and three touchdowns in his Texas career.

So, do the Longhorns have a replacement for Robinson?

Sophomore running back Tre Wisner might be that player.

“Yeah, I think that’s fair,” said Sarkisian when asked about the comparison on Tuesday. “Tre has been really impressive this spring.”

In 2023, Wisner played 172 snaps on special teams, according to Pro Football Focus, with 93 snaps coming on kickoff coverage as Wisner finished second on the team in special teams tackles with six, although Texas credited him with an extra assist. Three of those tackles came in the regular-season finale against Texas Tech.

“I think that started for him the second half of last season — his role on special teams really grew and improved,” said Sarkisian. “He made plays and he had a couple of really big tackles as the year went on for us on teams. I think he got some confidence.”

A late-game cameo in the blowout win over the Red Raiders probably helped, too — Wisner received seven of his 12 carries in that game and totaled 60 of his 71 yards, scoring his lone touchdown and breaking off his longest run of the season of 21 yards.

Through the first seven spring practices, the first seven practices for Wisner after enrolling last summer, the DeSoto product has built on the spring finish to his 2023 season with some old-fashioned hard work.

“The one thing about Tre, he is right there at the top of hardest workers on our team — I mean, that guy goes for it every day, every rep, and it’s paying dividends for him,” said Sarkisian. “He’s been a really good runner, he’s catching the ball out of the backfield, he’s been great on teams. I think his understanding schematically of what we’re doing is growing and so I do foresee him having a have a role with us in the fall.”

The most obvious expansion of Wisner’s role is on special teams. He’s not in the mix to replace Robinson as the team’s kickoff returner — Houston transfer Matthew Golden is the favorite to win that role after returning two kickoffs for touchdowns last season.

But Wisner did make a kickoff coverage tackle of Golden in the narrow Longhorns win over the Cougars in Houston and is working as the first-team gunner along with senior cornerback Gavin Holmes in portions of spring practice open to the media as special teams coordinator Jeff Banks looks to replace Robinson and departed safety Kitan Crawford, last year’s starting gunners.

The bigger challenge for Wisner is carving out a role on offense in a loaded running back room. Robinson did provide some versatility by lining up in the slot on 28 snaps last season, an area where Wisner has experience after serving in a hybrid role for DeSoto as a senior, catching 35 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns while producing 846 rushing yards on 125 carries with six touchdowns. In the state title game against Austin Vandegrift, Wisner caught six passes for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the game in addition to receiving five carries for 75 yards.

Because Wisner flashed some playmaking skills as a wide receiver while serving as the change-of-pace back behind 2025 Texas A&M running back commit Tiger Riden, there wasn’t a clear projection for the 6’0, 195-pounder when he arrived on the Forty Acres, in part because Wisner wasn’t even a high-volume running back when he was Waco Connally before transferring to DeSoto and in part because he lacks prototypical mass for the position.

Now junior Jaydon Blue profiles as the complementary back to bigger sophomore CJ Baxter with Blue providing some of that change-of-pace ability thanks to his electric speed and value catching passes out of the backfield.

And Wisner still has to compete with junior Savion Red for playing time as he tries to hold off talented freshmen Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson to avoid sliding further down the depth chart, a challenging task for the former consensus three-star prospect who was ranked as the No. 494 player nationally and the No. 33 running back, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

But Wisner has already established his floor at Texas as a core special teams player, justifying his scholarship in that phase in addition to serving as a program guy who upholds Sarkisian’s culture by working hard every day.

Anything past that is a bonus this year as Wisner tries to add value with his offensive versatility, just like Robinson did.