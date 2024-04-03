Longhorns Daily News: The historic possibility of Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell both going in NFL Draft’s first round

Some of the latest buzz around the upcoming NFL Draft includes the possibility that former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell could very well both go in the first round. Although the prediction lacks consensus, as 247Sports notes, it was at least the opinion of one CBS Sports writer, who had Worthy going to the Arizona Cardinals at pick No. 27, and Mitchell going to the Kansas City Chiefs at the first round’s conclusion.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Surging women’s basketball on lookout for the next Caitlin Clark
Austin American-Statesman: How the hiring of new Texas swim coach Bob Bowman affects UT athletics
Austin American-Statesman: Assistant coach Kenny Baker working through his first spring at Texas
247Sports: Texas Spring Football Notebook: Longhorns turn up intensity level upon return to practice from Easter break
247Sports: Final Four 2024: Projecting college football’s last teams standing next season, potential surprises
247Sports: Freshman All-American Anthony Hill Jr. a leading candidate to take over at middle linebacker for Texas
247Sports: Could Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy both go in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
Inside Texas: What areas need further improvement during Texas’ remaining spring practices? Steve Sarkisian has several in mind
Inside Texas: ‘Zero-sum’ begins to rear its head after Texas spring practice No. 7
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Steve Sarkisian names WR Ryan Wingo as a standout among the early enrollees
Versatile Tre Wisner could fill Keilan Robinson’s roles for Texas
Cleared to play football again, former Texas RB Derrian Brown enters the NCAA transfer portal
Texas developing plan for spring transfer portal window
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Austin American-Statesman: How did Texas basketball recruit Cam Johnson do in McDonad’s all-star game?
247Sports: Latest on coveted 2027 TE Mark Bowman
247Sports: Texas DL target Josiah Sharma spends weekend in Austin, has OV set for summer
247Sports: Texas one of three programs setting the pace in the battle for safety Sael Reyes
247Sports: Five-star receiver Kaliq Lockett sets two more official visits
Inside Texas: 2025 Four-star RB target Jordon Davison eager to get back to Texas
Inside Texas: The latest on four-star TE Kiotti Armstrong
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: OSU’s Lexi Kilfoyl helps team rise in Big 12 softball power rankings
Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: Breaking down TCU’s transfer portal targets
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Northern Iowa transfer Guard Nate Heise commits to Iowa State
Vanquish The Foe: BYU Guard Tanner Hayhurst enters transfer portal
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Stefon Diggs traded to Texans in NFL blockbuster
SB Nation: How Angel Reese projects in the 2024 WNBA Draft after leaving LSU to turn pro
SB Nation: Stefon Diggs ‘wore out’ welcome with Bills before trade, per report
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas’ Shaylee Gonzales is heading to the WNBA Draft.
Shaylee Gonzales Declares for the WNBA Draft! pic.twitter.com/45KyMFv3wW— Orangebloods.com (@OBWire) April 2, 2024
Loading comments...