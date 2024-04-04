Texas G signee Tre Johnson shined at the McDonald’s All-American game

Guard Tre Johnson, the best pure scorer to sign with the Texas Longhorns since Kevin Durant — and one of the best pure scorers overall to play high school basketball in the United States over that period — showed off that ability to get buckets on Tuesday evening at the McDonald’s All-American game in Houston, finishing with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-7 shooting from three, and added four rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 23 minutes.

When Johnson arrives on the Forty Acres this summer, he’ll become the 23rd McDonald’s All-American to play for the Longhorns and announced that his impending addition to the program early in the first quarter by dribbling across the top of the key and creating enough separation to hit a three-pointer to score the first points for the West team.

Johnson hit drained another three early in the second quarter, pushing the ball in transition and again showing his preference to dribble left into his shot and elite balance to get off high-quality shots.

Later in the quarter, Johnson flashed his ability to run the sideline for open looks in transition, using one dribble to seamlessly step into his third made three.

Of course, Johnson has a reputation as such an elite pure scorer because he can make baskets at all three levels, hitting a turnaround, fadeaway jumper in the third quarter that looked a lot like Durant.

Early in the fourth quarter, Johnson effortlessly created separation for a step-back three.

Working down the sideline into open space, Johnson flashed his athleticism on a put-back dunk.

The final points scored by Johnson came, unsurprisingly, on a deep three of the catch-and-shoot variety that tied the game at 86-86 with just over a minute remaining.

Those were the final points scored by the West in the 88-86 loss as Johnson missed a potential game-winning three from close to halfcourt, one of three misses shots in the efficient performance by the nation’s No. 5 prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

For evaluators, the game isn’t the most important portion of the week — the practices and scrimmage are typically more competitive than the game, which often has a similar feel to NBA All-Star games, so Johnson’s inclusion among the top performers in Houston by On3 provided some more meaningful context to performances:

Tre Johnson has a unique ability to create an advantage with the ball in the half-court. His footwork and balance are excellent, able to get his defender off balance and find the space to rise up and knock down a shot from multiple levels. Typically an off-ball guard, Johnson played well on the ball here. He showed he could get the ball into the front court under pressure and get the ball to its spots without turning it over. There are questions over his defense, but he showed a full offensive arsenal here throughout the week. Certainly showing to be the top shooter in the event, for this week.

After forward Ron Holland and guard AJ Johnson both opted for professional opportunities last year instead of following through on their signings with Texas, the concern over recent months was that Tre Johnson could make a similar decision. Fortunately for the Longhorns, the NBA is shuttering the G League Ignite program that helped lure Holland away from Austin, a decision fueled by NIL compensation altering the financial considerations of players.

“The decision to end the program comes amid the changing basketball landscape, including the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy and the advent of collectives and the transfer portal,” the G League said in a news release.

The 6’6, 190-pounder still has the option of playing professionally overseas like Johnson did in the NBL, but that represents more of a cautionary tale — Johnson didn’t start any games for Illawarra, averaging just 2.9 points in 7.7 minutes per game.

And it’s also notable that Holland and Johnson signed with Texas when Chris Beard was still the head coach, a decision that Tre Johnson made after watching Rodney Terry lead the Longhorns to the Elite Eight.

“Just his leadership overall,” Johnson said this week of his decision to play for Terry. “I saw different things when the coaching changed. Coach Terry, the leadership overall, he got the guys on the same page in a short period of time. And he also made a deep run in the tournament. That meant a lot to me knowing that he can adapt to change and also take leadership when times get rough and tough.”

As a senior, the Dallas native has led Missouri’s Link Academy to a 25-6 record and the sixth seed in the upcoming Chipotle Nationals. On the year, Johnson is averaging 15.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting almost 40 percent from beyond the arc and 90.5 percent at the free-throw line.

In the wake of Johnson signing last fall, Terry provided his unique perspective on Johnson’s ability.

“I’ve been recruiting the state of Texas a long time, 12 years here at Texas, and Tre Johnson is one of the best guards I’ve seen in the state of Texas and that’s pretty lofty in terms of the guys that we were able to get while I was here in the previous tenure,” Terry said after an 80-64 win over Rice.

A gym rat that Terry compared to Durant because of his work ethic, Johnson also has tremendous defensive upside, but what really defines his game is his ability to fill up the bucket.

“Some guys are wired to score — he’s wired to score,” said Terry.