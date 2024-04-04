Texas hosts BYU trying to build on 6-3 Big 12 record

Following last weekend’s series win over the then-No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, the Texas Longhorns are tied for second in the Big 12 with a 6-3 record ahead of another early series against the BYU Cougars that starts on Thursday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field because the Cougars don’t play on Sundays.

It’s the first meeting between the two programs as Big 12 opponents, but Texas and BYU have played six times previously with the Longhorns winning five of those matchups, including a 5-1 record in Austin.

Texas is coming off an 11-1 win over Abilene Christian on Tuesday at home that saw the Longhorns score two runs in the first inning before blowing the game open with an eight-run fifth inning that included two solo home runs in the fifth by first baseman Jared Thomas and shortstop Jalin Flores. Ultimately, Texas sent 13 batters to the plate, recording eight hits and benefitting from an error by ACU that led to five unearned runs. Flores added another solo home run in the eighth inning to give him 11 home runs on the season, tied with right fielder Max Belyeu for the team lead and the conference lead.

Thomas, who leads the Big 12 with 49 hits and the Longhorns with a .415 batting average, want to see Texas get off to a faster start against BYU to help ace Lebarron Johnson Jr.

“You look at those games that we’ve dropped in the opener, we’ve kind of sat back a little bit, not taken it to them like we’ve shown that we can,” said Thomas. “If we can just go out and set the tone early, just be aggressive, go out there and score runs for Lebarron, let him do his thing, we’re going to be in a good spot.”

The Horns certainly have the power to batter the Cougars — Texas leads the Big 12 with 58 home runs, seven more than second-place Texas Tech, and Thomas has been particularly hot at the plate, hitting home runs in each of the last three games after hitting two in the Saturday win over Baylor late last month. Similarly, Flores has four home runs of his own in the last four games.

Making some changes to the batting order have helped with Belyeu settling into the fourth spot behind Flores and center fielder Will Gasparino moving up from ninth to sixth in order to drop struggling left fielder Porter Brown, who is hitting just .226 for the season. Brown showed signs of breaking out of his season-long slump with five hits in three games spanning the end of the Baylor series and the first game against Kansas State, but is now one of his last 11 over the last three games. Justifiably, head coach David has shown more patience with Brown than he has with Jack O’Dowd, benched in favor of Dee Kennedy as the every-day second baseman. O’Dowd is batting .197 this season while Kennedy is 7-for-16 (.437) over the last four games, including hitting both of his home runs on the season in the Kansas State series.

BYU arrives in Austin tied for last place in the Big 12 with Houston at 4-8 and is 11-14 overall thanks to a six-game losing streak after dropping the last two games of a road series at Texas Tech, losing 15-11 to Utah Valley, and then getting swept at home by Kansas.

With a .252 team batting average and 132 runs scored this season, the Cougars rank last in the conference in both categories in addition to tying the Cowboys for most strikeouts with 274. BYU does have a little bit of pop with 29 home runs, eighth in the conference, but in general this is a bad offensive team that struggles to put the ball in play and isn’t aggressive on the base paths, attempting just 21 steals this season.

The pitching profile is only slightly better — last in the conference in strikeouts with 215, 10th in ERA at 5.52, and ninth in opponent batting average at .267, although the Cougars have allowed only 19 home runs, third best in the Big 12.

Probable pitching matchups

THURSDAY–Texas RHP Lebarron Johnson Jr. (1-2. 4.72) vs. BYU RHP Ben Hansen (3-3, 6.31)

FRIDAY–Texas LHP Ace Whitehead (2-0, 3.29) vs. BYU RHP Bryce Robison (2-2, 3.97)

SATURDAY–Texas RHP Max Grubbs (4-0, 1.87) vs. BYU TBA

Dates: April 4-6

Times (all times Central): 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Streaming: Longhorn Network

Radio: AM 1300 The Zone