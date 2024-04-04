As a sophomore, Texas RB CJ Baxter looks to take the next step in his development

Texas Longhorns sophomore running back CJ Baxter is already starting to feel like his high school career and college career are coming full circle.

In a media availability on Thursday, Baxter reflected back on freshman year of high school at Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, when he served as the backup running back to Isaiah Connelly, who eventually spent two seasons at Coastal Carolina. Connelly carried the ball 338 times for 2,300 yards and 23 touchdowns his senior year, including 157 carries for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns in five playoff games for the Eagles, breaking the previous playoff record of 143 carries by Derrick Henry. Baxter had to settle for 307 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries.

When Connelly graduated, Baxter split time between offense and defense, playing linebacker and defensive back while rushing for 426 yards and two touchdowns on 85 carries and catching seven passes for a 114 yards. As a junior, however, Baxter broke out, rushing for 1,651 yards and 22 touchdowns on 199 carries (8.3 ypc) before playing in 10 games as a senior, carrying the ball 174 times for 1,375 yards and 15 touchdowns (7.9 ypc) despite playing through an injury for the second half of the season.

At Texas, Baxter battled early injuries as a freshman that forced him to settle into a backup role to junior Jonathon Brooks, who emerged as one of the nation’s top running backs before an ACL tear ended his season and his college career.

Baxter took it as a challenge to respond with maturity, one of his trademark traits.

“One thing about CJ is you learn about a young man in recruiting, he’s a really mature young man — in today’s society with young people who are the five-star recruits coming out that it’s all about me, me, me and how can I get this and how can I get that? He was never that way,” Sarkisian said of Baxter last year after the injury to Brooks.

“He was about opportunity, he was about style of offense and scheme, and I think that’s where we fit.”

A coveted prospect who finished the 2023 cycle as the nation’s top-ranked running back, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Baxter chose Texas over Florida State and more than 50 other offers from around the country in part because of his relationship with Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice.

“Trust was a big part with Coach Choice. If you look at the type of dude he is outside of football, it just stands out — that’s what really won me over,” said Baxter. “I knew how he developed backs and stuff like that, but outside of football, the person that he is, I feel like if I don’t want to call my dad or my granddad or a family member, like blood, I’m gonna call him like, ‘Hey, Coach Choice, I got this going on or I got this,’ and he will give me the same answer that somebody that’s my blood would give me.”

Now Choice is trying to develop Baxter the same way he developed Brooks into a 1,000-yard rusher even though the Hallettsville product entered the 2023 season with only 51 career carries — there won’t be any time spent on defense at this level, where the Longhorns have a need for Baxter to provide the power in the projected 1-2 punch with speedy junior Jaydon Blue.

Where Brooks had to bide his time behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, Baxter’s transition to college has looked different. At Edgewater, Baxter majored in the gap schemes preferred by head coach Cameron Duke that often included Baxter following as many as three linemen to the edge. When Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked last spring about Baxter’s adjustment to running more zone schemes, he didn’t necessarily answer the question directly.

“Seems very natural. He’s got good patience, he doesn’t get anxious — which sometimes young runners can, they want to hurry up and get to the line of scrimmage — and he trusts his vision. There’s a reason he was the player he was in high school and we’re seeing it now,” said Sarkisian.

On Thursday, Baxter simply noted that, “I had to expand my horizons.”

Baxter’s transition to college and Sarkisian’s more balanced scheme was smooth enough that he earned the starting job over Brooks before suffering a rib injury in the season opener against Rice and a foot injury in the upset win over Alabama.

The injuries provided Brooks all the opportunity he needed to take over as RB1. Meanwhile, Baxter didn’t play in the win over Wyoming to end the non-conference schedule and totaled 53 carries for 260 yards and three touchdowns (4.9 ypc) over the next six games before once again finding himself in the starting role after the knee injury suffered by Brooks.

“The timing is pretty incredible in that CJ’s 100-percent healthy again,” Sarkisian said at the time. “I would have been feeling really uncomfortable if this had happened a month ago because Cedric was really struggling with his foot.”

After carrying the ball 18 times for 61 yards in the win over the Horned Frogs, Baxter took advantage of his improved health and increase in carries by recording the first 100-yard performance of his college career with 117 yards on 20 attempts against the Cyclones, finishing the year with 152 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries over the final three games.

“When that happened, with me playing a lot, I knew I had to step up,” Baxter said of the injury to Brooks.

During Baxter’s freshman season, his split between carries in zone schemes (66) and gap schemes (69) was almost even, according to Pro Football Focus, but there was a notable difference between where he ended up carrying the football — of Baxter’s 657 rushing yards, 298 yards and three of his five touchdowns came off the right edge or between the right tackle and tight end in addition to accounting for 54 of his 138 carries. Another 25 carries went outside the tight end to the left side.

A significant portion of that production off the right side came on his 54-yard touchdown run against Kansas State designed to hit the edge on a 4th and 1 toss play.

With Baxter going through his second spring practice on the Forty Acres, his increased comfort level has helped unlock some of that natural running ability that Sarkisian commended a year ago.

“Now, going into the spring, I feel like last year was more thinking, trying to get my footing, but now I feel like I can just go in and play,” said Baxter.

For the Texas running game overall, Sarkisian was concerned about it after five practices, he said on Tuesday, before the rushing attack picked it up in the two practices heading into Thursday’s lighter work load.

“I just think that’s a little bit offensively the byproduct of those guys working through base installation and then finding your rapport with run timing,” said Sarkisian.

Baxter pointed out his relative inexperience as a sophomore and the relative inexperience of Blue, who has 80 total carries over two seasons, as a factor in the slow start for the running game in spring practice, as well as the importance of the first three steps for running backs.

Staying healthy is important, too, and while Baxter recognizes the difficulty of that through an entire football season, especially as a running back, he’s been focused on getting stronger throughout the offseason and honing his technique under Choice.

“With me being a taller back, I’ve been trying to get my pad level lower with great bend, bending my knees and stuff like that,” said Baxter.

At 6’1, 218 pounds, that’s an area where Baxter is less natural than in other parts of his game after growing up with his father showing him clips of Eric Dickerson, the long strider known for running with high knees and an upright posture in the open field that belied his ability to get behind his pads through traffic at the line of scrimmage.

As Baxter focuses on those areas for improvement, he’s also building a stronger relationship with Blue.

“If me and him get closer off the field, then on the field we’ll be able to do tremendous things,” said Baxter.

And going back to that trademark maturity, Baxter isn’t worried about sharing carries with Blue and the other backs in his position room.

“If you’re a running back, you should want to split carries, you should want to play with at least two other running backs because you don’t want that wear and tear on your body,” said Baxter.

If taking that approach wasn’t easy enough already, Baxter has come away impressed with Blue’s performance in spring practice.

“We all know Blue is fast as a lightning bolt, so that’s what stands out to me, and he’s practicing at an elite level right now, the plays he’s making, the way he’s moving, and stuff like that. He’s gonna have a great year, for sure,” said Baxter.

Baxter should, too, and that’s the standard developing at Texas under Sarkisian and Choice.