Three-star LB Deuce Williams decommits from Texas

The Texas Longhorns are down to four members of the 2025 recruiting class after Pearland Shadow Creek linebacker Deuce Williams announced his decommitment on Thursday evening.

“First off I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play this game and have the chance to play at the next level,” wrote Williams. “The University of Texas has been nothing but great to me and I can’t thank them enough, but I have made the decision to decommit from The University of Texas. My recruitment is officially reopened.”

The 6’3, 190-pounder initially chose Texas on New Year’s Day over finalists Auburn, Baylor, Notre Dame, and Oregon while also holding offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU, and Texas Tech, among others. The Longhorns offered Williams last July and hosted him for multiple visits throughout this recruitment.

“The coaches for sure,” Williams told Inside Texas regarding why he originally chose Texas. “Everyone just talks about how good the school is and how the football team is, but the coaches are the main thing that stand out to me. Even though my guy coach (Jeff) Choate is leaving, I still have great relationships with the coaching staff so that’s why I feel like they stand out to me the most.”

Now Williams is uncommitted again with an official visit scheduled to TCU on June 20.

A consensus three-star prospect, Williams is ranked as the No. 533 player nationally and the No. 59 linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.