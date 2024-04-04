WATCH: Texas RB Jaydon Blue explains why he sat out his senior season of HS

Nearly three years ago, Texas Longhorns junior running back Jaydon Blue made the unusual decision of opting out of his senior year of high school at Klein Cain.

“This has been a very difficult decision for my family & I,” Blue said in the Twitter post announcing his decision. “Football is a brutal sport, and the wear and tear associated with the RB position is undeniable. I plan to take this time to focus on my academics while enhancing my off the field training/ rehab regimen.

“This is a strategic & conscious effort to ensure that I am prepared to perform at an elite level at the collegiate rankings during the 2022 season. ... This is an incremental step in hopes of one day fulfilling my NFL dreams.”

Since Blue only has 80 total carries through his first two seasons on the Forty Acres, he hasn’t been made available to the media, but in an appearance on the 3rd & Longhorn podcast, Blue provided more context about his controversial decision.

"It's not what other people think. It was, what was best for me...I needed that year to not only get better physically but get better mentally." pic.twitter.com/WiZeursFbH — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) April 4, 2024

“The first thing is in middle school, I had two knee injuries that kept me out for two years straight. So I had to come back from those injuries. What they told me was if it was to happen again, there’s a good chance that I wouldn’t be able to play again. I was thinking, I had to work super hard to get back to this point,” said Blue.

“My thought was to just take the year off and to get stronger, healthier, and turn myself up to get ready for the college level.”

Blue said that he was aware the decision would open him up to criticism. And it did. At Rivals, Mike Farrell used Blue’s choice to impugn his character:

Blue is committed to Texas but I think it’s still 50-50 if he ends up at Texas. If he does sign with the Longhorns, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he entered the transfer portal at some point. If I was a college coach, I would drop a committed player who made a decision like this because it speaks to their commitment, or lack thereof, to their team and teammates. I wouldn’t risk having a me-first player on my roster.

Without a senior season on the field, Blue also dropped in the recruiting rankings — when he opted out, he was ranked as the No. 31 prospect overall and the No. 1 running back by 247Sports, but dropped to No. 101 nationally and the No. 6 running back by the service. The other three services were even harder on Blue, with Rivals dropping him out of their rankings and slotting him as the No. 18 running back and ESPN ranking him as the No. 277 player and No. 27 running back even though nothing had changed about his capabilities on the field.

“I knew part of that was going to come with it, but I was strong enough to know that it’s not what other people think it was that was best for me. So, I think that decision, it’s part of reason why I’m doing what I am today because I needed a year, not only to get better physically, but mentally,” said Blue.

After Blue served as the fourth-string running back for the Longhorns when he did follow through with his commitment — and Texas kept him in the class — there were transfer rumors after the 2022 season. Instead, Blue tweeted that he was “locked in” and stuck around the Forty Acres.

The decision started to pay off last year when Blue was elevated to the backup running back role following the season-ending injury sustained by Jonathon Brooks, producing his first 100-yard performance at Texas with the help of a 69-yard touchdown run against Texas Tech. In the Sugar Bowl, Blue went over 100 combined yards rushing and receiving and scored a touchdown on the ground, although he also lost a crucial fumble at the end of a run. Taking over on kickoff returns for Keilan Robinson, Blue ran back three for 80 yards, including a 31-yarder.

Clocked as the fastest running back in the country on glimpses into Blue’s game-changing speed, those late flashes set up a crucial offseason for the 6’0, 198-pounder. Head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Blue’s maturity and listed him as a team leader. Sophomore running back CJ Baxter noted that Blue is taking advantage of his first chance to compete for the starting job during spring practice.

“We all know Blue is fast as a lightning bolt, so that’s what stands out to me, and he’s practicing at an elite level right now, the plays he’s making, the way he’s moving, and stuff like that. He’s gonna have a great year, for sure,” said Baxter on Thursday.

Apparently Blue and his family knew what was best for him after all.