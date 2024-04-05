2024 K/P Spencer Barnett commits to Texas

Special teams coordinator Jeff Banks made an addition to the 2024 Texas Longhorns roster on Friday with the pledge of Austin Westlake kicker/punter Spencer Barnett, who recently decommitted from the Colorado State Rams.

According to Horns247, Barnett will be a preferred walk on at Texas, which lost starting punter Ryan Sanborn following the 2023 season and does not have scholarship punter Michael Kern, another member of the 2024 recruiting class ranked as the nation’s no. 4 punter in the 247Sports Composite rankings, arriving in Austin until the summer.

During the recruiting process, Barnett also took visits to Boston College, Houston, Oklahoma, and Utah and is known for his prodigious leg strength, highlighted by a 59-yard field goal last fall in a 31-21 win over Ridge Point.

Barnett also connected from 53 yards against Lake Travis and a 48-yarder in 2022 blasted through the uprights that hinted at his ability to hit from longer distances.

Ranked as the No. 57 placekicker and the No. 20 punter by Kohl’s camps, Barnett is the type of prospect who profiles well under Banks with his reputation for molding strong legs into consistent contributors. Kohl’s is certainly a fan of his upside:

Barnett has as much raw upside as any punter in the 2024 class! At the Underclassman Challenge in January of 2023 he scored 108.21 points in punting, 107.95 points on kick-offs, and 11 points on field goals. He also attended a Kohl’s ranking event in October of 2022 in Dallas, Texas. He had one of the more impressive punt charting sessions at camp and averaged over 45-yards after 10 punts. Barnett attended Kohl’s Texas Showcase camp in May of 2022. He had one of the stronger kickoff legs at the event with a 76-yard, 4.21 second hang-time blast. Barnett has the tools to play at the high end in college football and we expect a big future with his leg talent. Barnett attended the 2021 Kohls National Scholarship Camp where showed great improvements in his technique. He was able to show off his leg strength during the kickoff charting, averaging 101.55 points. He also scored 18 points during the field goal charting.

In the short term, Barnett adds necessary depth at punter in case Kern struggles after arriving on campus — the only other punter on the roster is preferred walk-on Ian Ratliff, a sophomore. And since Texas doesn’t have a kicker on scholarship other than junior kickoff specialist Will Stone, Barnett has a chance of eventually replacing senior Bert Auburn, who has another year of eligibility he could use in 2025.