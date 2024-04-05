Texas drops fourth straight weekend opener in 7-5 loss to BYU

Weekend openers have been duds for the Texas Longhorns in the four straight weeks since a 22-8 victory over the then-No. 17 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, a trend that continued on Thursday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin when the BYU Cougars took a 6-0 lead and held on for a 7-5 win over the Texas Longhorns.

Part of the issue is Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year Lebarron Johnson Jr., expected to become the staff ace with the departure of Lucas Gordon and his move into the No. 1 weekend role. Instead, Texas has lost five of the last six starts by Johnson, who lasted 3.0 innings against LSU, couldn’t retire a batter in the second inning against Kansas State, and had to throw 79 pitches to get through 3.0 innings in Thursday’s loss. In those six start, Johnson has only struck out more than four batters once — 10 in the 4-3, 11-inning loss to Baylor — but a bigger issue is his command with 21 walks in 37.1 innings, along with six wild pitches.

BYU took advantage of Johnson’s inability to throw strikes early, drawing a five-pitch walk to lead off the game, stealing second with one out, then earning another free pass in a seven-pitch at bat. On a 1-1 pitch to the next batter that was supposed to be low and early, Johnson instead left it high and inside, allowing the Cougars batter to muscle it into left field.

The next run scored on a 3-2 sacrifice fly to left field on a hanging slider that could have been a three-run home run if the wind wasn’t blowing in from that direction early in the game.

To lead off the second inning, another 3-2 count led to a 96-mph fastball from Johnson that caught too much of the plate and was turned around for a 426-foot home run by Carsen Beck, the first of the year by the light-hitting shortstop who is now batting .175.

A leadoff home run in the third inning followed a similar pattern — Johnson narrowly missed with two fastballs, setting up a predictable fastball on the 2-0 count. Johnson ran it up at 95 mph, but because the pitch was over the heart of the plate instead of on the outside corner, catcher Collin Reuter looked like a power hitter on his second home run of the season, a rocket that cleared the stadium.

So Johnson departed after the third inning having four runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts without forcing a single groundout.

Right-hander Heston Tole promptly entered the game and hit the first batter he faced, then walked the second, forcing right-hander Easton Tumis to escape a bases-loading jam after allowing a single to the first batter he faced. Tumis battled back with a strikeout on a full count and then induced a double play to end the threat.

At the plate, Texas had leadoff hits in each of the first three innings, but squandered two hits to open the second when a line drive off the bat of third baseman Peyton Powell doubled first baseman Jared Thomas off first base.

BYU added two more run off of Tumis in the fifth inning, hitting the leadoff batter, allowing a double, and a two-run single with one out.

The Longhorns finally responded in the bottom of the frame by stringing some hits together, using three singles and a wild pitch to score two runs, although a groundout by shortstop Jalin Flores stranded two runners.

Against right-hander Charlie Hurley, the Cougars scored another run in the sixth thanks to a leadoff double, a walk, and another double. Hurley limited the damage by striking out the final two batters of the inning.

Texas put up three runs in the bottom of the sixth when designated hitter Jack O’Dowed homered to right field, center fielder Tommy Farmer singled, left fielder Porter Brown walked, and second baseman Dee Kennedy doubled down the left-field line. Thomas also drew a walk, but Powell struck out on three pitches to strand two more batters.

As the bullpen shut down the Cougars over the final three innings, the Longhorns narrowly missed out on a home run when right fielder Max Belyeu was ruled to have hit the top of the wall below the part of the foul pole that stretches into the field and was also stranded on a lineout and a strikeout. After a 1-2-3 eighth inning, Texas attempted a two-out rally with a walk and a single that ended when Kimble Schuessler, in his second at bat after pinch hitting for O’Dowd, grounded out weakly to first base to end the game.

The loss dropped the Longhorns to 18-12 ahead of Friday’s first pitch at 7:30 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network.