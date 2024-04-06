Ace Whitehead and Gage Boehm combine in 4-3 Texas win over BYU

For the fourth straight week, the Texas Longhorns dropped the weekend series opener with a 7-5 loss to the BYU Cougars on Thursday. For the fourth straight week, head coach David Pierce’s team bounced back to take the second game, using strong pitching performances from left-hander Ace Whitehead and right-hander Gage Boehm to beat the Cougars 4-3 on Friday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Whitehead threw 99 pitches over 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Compared to some previous outings, Whitehead wasn’t able to locate quite as well, but was around the zone when he missed and when the Cougars got to him with home runs, they both came with the bases empty, limiting the damage.

As Pierce has done at times this season, he asked Boehm to come in during the sixth inning and come up with a lengthy save. With a sharp slider that the San Jacinto College transfer used almost exclusively, Boehm slammed the door on BYU, pitching 3.2 innings without allowing a baserunner, striking out five. Boehm entered the game in the sixth inning after Whitehead allowed a run on two doubles and stranded the runner at second with a strikeout and a flyout to right field.

Big Show, indeed.

At the plate, the Longhorns went cold, only recording one hit over their final three at bats, but after establishing an early lead, Whitehead and Boehm were able to make it stand. Shortstop Jalin Flores led the way with a 2-for-3 performance with one RBI and three runs scored. The only other multi-hit game came from center fielder Will Gasparino, who was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Flores took over the Big 12 lead with his 12th home run of the season in the first inning, pulling several off-speed pitches foul, but hitting them hard before sending a screamer into the Yeti Yard in left-center field on the 10th pitch of the at bat.

BYU tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the third inning, but Texas responded two runs in the bottom of the frame on four hits with two walks. Three straight singles scored the first run, catcher Rylan Galvan loaded the bases on catcher’s interference, and Gasparino beat out an infield single to drive in the second run.

The final run scored by the Longhorns came after two walks and a sacrifice bunt set Gasparino up for a sacrifice fly.

Texas and BYU will decide the series on Saturday with first pitch at 2:30 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network.