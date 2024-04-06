Three five-star WRs headline huge Texas visit weekend

Since other spring games conflict with the annual Orange-White game for the Texas Longhorns in two weeks, the biggest weekend of the spring is occurring in concert with Saturday’s scrimmage, including three five-star wide receivers.

Here are the players confirmed on campus:

Four-star Saraland (Ala.) quarterback KJ Lacey (Texas commit)

Texas 4-Star QB commit @kjlacey7 at Texas today for …



Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend



OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm



OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/cJTSLMRiz1 — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024

2026 San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills quarterback Troy Huhn

Four-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei running back Jordan Davison

Five-star RB Jordon Davison with OL Brandon Baker and TE Spencer Shannon during his Texas visit



⁦@MDFootball⁩ / ⁦@OB_JasonS⁩ pic.twitter.com/mSizf6MIEa — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) April 5, 2024

Four-star Tyler Chapel Hill running back Rickey Stewart (Texas commit)

2026 Aledo running back Raycine Guillory (Texas commit)

Five-star Duncanville wide receiver Dakorien Moore (LSU commit)

Duncanville High 5-star WR @thereal_kori2x at Texas Saturday for …



Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend



OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm



OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/iDgDEJFYJs — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024

Five-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench

Sachse wide receiver Khaliq Lockett

Four-star Hitchcock wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson

Spring Dekaney tight end Nick Townsend

Cedar Hill offensive lineman Jordan Coleman

Cedar Hill offensive lineman Devin Coleman

Cedar Hill 4-star OL’s Jordan and Devin Coleman at Texas for …



Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend



OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm



OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/DmyF53Q6m9 — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024

Three-star San Francisco (Calif.) St. Ignatius College Prep offensive lineman John Mills

Four-star OL @_JohnMills_ at Texas for …



Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend



OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm



OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/sAUxeoap3J — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024

Three-star Dickinson offensive lineman Tyler Thomas

Four-star Port Charlotte (Fla.) defensive lineman Myron Charles (Friday)

Four-star Lufkin defensive lineman Zion Williams

2025 Lufkin DL Zion Williams (@ZionWilliams06) is in the building at #Texas. One of the first recruits to arrive this morning. pic.twitter.com/MSiUG7YQCJ — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) April 6, 2024

Four-star Alief Hastings defensive lineman Smith Orogbo

Three-star Richmond Randle defensive lineman Chace Sims

3-Star DL Chace Sims checking in for his Texas visit today. pic.twitter.com/tyYoK2yYaF — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) April 6, 2024

Four-star Bellville defensive tackle DJ Sanders

Five-star Galveston Ball linebacker Jonah Williams

Galveston Ball S @JonahW409 has arrived at Texas for …



Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend



OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm



OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/FTFhnen5tz — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024

Four-star Dallas Skyline linebacker Elijah Barnes

Four-star Fort Bend Hightower cornerback Kade Phillips

Hightower High 4-Star S @_KadePhillips at Texas for …



Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend



OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm



OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/hsSTqCJgMa — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024

Four-star Conroe cornerback Dorian Brew

Conroe High 4-Star CB @BrewDorian15 at Texas today for …



Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend



OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm



OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/t7kj03wPGH — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024

Three-star Ruston (La.) cornerback Aidan Anding