Three five-star WRs headline huge Texas visit weekend

Since other spring games conflict with the annual Orange-White game for the Texas Longhorns in two weeks, the biggest weekend of the spring is occurring in concert with Saturday’s scrimmage, including three five-star wide receivers.
Here are the players confirmed on campus:
- Four-star Saraland (Ala.) quarterback KJ Lacey (Texas commit)
Texas 4-Star QB commit @kjlacey7 at Texas today for …— Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024
Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend
OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm
OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/cJTSLMRiz1
- 2026 San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills quarterback Troy Huhn
2026 QB target Troy Huhn. Visited #Texas yesterday as wellhttps://t.co/Yf2sdvAm5L pic.twitter.com/Tf2HBwdC4U— Hank South (@HankSouth247) April 6, 2024
- Four-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei running back Jordan Davison
Five-star RB Jordon Davison with OL Brandon Baker and TE Spencer Shannon during his Texas visit— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) April 5, 2024
@MDFootball / @OB_JasonS pic.twitter.com/mSizf6MIEa
- Four-star Tyler Chapel Hill running back Rickey Stewart (Texas commit)
#Texas RB target Rickey Stewart https://t.co/6J4n99S3XW #HookEm pic.twitter.com/yIpagpfDKJ— Hank South (@HankSouth247) April 6, 2024
- 2026 Aledo running back Raycine Guillory (Texas commit)
2026 #Texas RB commit Raycine Guillory https://t.co/Yf2sdvAm5L #HookEm pic.twitter.com/TM7kYhdL9a— Hank South (@HankSouth247) April 6, 2024
- Five-star Duncanville wide receiver Dakorien Moore (LSU commit)
Duncanville High 5-star WR @thereal_kori2x at Texas Saturday for …— Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024
Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend
OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm
OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/iDgDEJFYJs
- Five-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench
- Sachse wide receiver Khaliq Lockett
- Four-star Hitchcock wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson
#Texas WR target Kelshaun Johnson https://t.co/6J4n99S3XW #HookEm pic.twitter.com/MIoM1Ydhfl— Hank South (@HankSouth247) April 6, 2024
- Spring Dekaney tight end Nick Townsend
- Cedar Hill offensive lineman Jordan Coleman
- Cedar Hill offensive lineman Devin Coleman
Cedar Hill 4-star OL's Jordan and Devin Coleman at Texas for …— Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024
Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend
OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm
OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/DmyF53Q6m9
- Three-star San Francisco (Calif.) St. Ignatius College Prep offensive lineman John Mills
Four-star OL @_JohnMills_ at Texas for …— Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024
Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend
OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm
OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/sAUxeoap3J
- Three-star Dickinson offensive lineman Tyler Thomas
I'll be back in Austin Tomorrow!!! @CoachSark @KJJFlood @Coach_Gideon pic.twitter.com/jIaiaXv61H— Tyler Thomas (@TThomas06x) April 6, 2024
- Four-star Port Charlotte (Fla.) defensive lineman Myron Charles (Friday)
- Four-star Lufkin defensive lineman Zion Williams
2025 Lufkin DL Zion Williams (@ZionWilliams06) is in the building at #Texas. One of the first recruits to arrive this morning. pic.twitter.com/MSiUG7YQCJ— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) April 6, 2024
- Four-star Alief Hastings defensive lineman Smith Orogbo
2025 Alief Hastings EDGE Smith Orogbo at Texas@On3Recruits profile: https://t.co/pJHmRQ21h3 pic.twitter.com/zE6OMzXfsl— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) April 6, 2024
- Three-star Richmond Randle defensive lineman Chace Sims
3-Star DL Chace Sims checking in for his Texas visit today. pic.twitter.com/tyYoK2yYaF— Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) April 6, 2024
- Four-star Bellville defensive tackle DJ Sanders
Four-star DL DJ Sanders (right) https://t.co/6J4n99S3XW #HookEm pic.twitter.com/cbnmPdyWzc— Hank South (@HankSouth247) April 6, 2024
- Five-star Galveston Ball linebacker Jonah Williams
Galveston Ball S @JonahW409 has arrived at Texas for …— Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024
Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend
OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm
OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/FTFhnen5tz
- Four-star Dallas Skyline linebacker Elijah Barnes
Mr. 10.96 100m himself— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) April 6, 2024
2025 LB Elijah Barnes at Texas @On3Recruits profile: https://t.co/Hhs7uTPFAY pic.twitter.com/Jgt2Ex28Qm
- Four-star Fort Bend Hightower cornerback Kade Phillips
Hightower High 4-Star S @_KadePhillips at Texas for …— Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024
Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend
OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm
OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/hsSTqCJgMa
- Four-star Conroe cornerback Dorian Brew
Conroe High 4-Star CB @BrewDorian15 at Texas today for …— Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 6, 2024
Longhorn City Limits Recruiting Weekend
OnTexasFootball Weekend Recruiting Thread:https://t.co/W44p4JOAtm
OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I pic.twitter.com/t7kj03wPGH
- Three-star Ruston (La.) cornerback Aidan Anding
2025 Ruston (LA) CB Aidan Anding (@Aidan_Anding) has arrived on the 40 Acres. pic.twitter.com/dfYzD1OAOg— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) April 6, 2024
