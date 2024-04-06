 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Three five-star WRs headline huge Texas visit weekend

Saturday’s scrimmage isn’t the only big even for the Longhorns — plenty of high-profile visitors are also on the Forty Acres.

By Wescott Eberts
Dakorien Moore on a previous Texas visit
Since other spring games conflict with the annual Orange-White game for the Texas Longhorns in two weeks, the biggest weekend of the spring is occurring in concert with Saturday’s scrimmage, including three five-star wide receivers.

Here are the players confirmed on campus:

  • Four-star Saraland (Ala.) quarterback KJ Lacey (Texas commit)
  • 2026 San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills quarterback Troy Huhn
  • Four-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei running back Jordan Davison
  • Four-star Tyler Chapel Hill running back Rickey Stewart (Texas commit)
  • 2026 Aledo running back Raycine Guillory (Texas commit)
  • Five-star Duncanville wide receiver Dakorien Moore (LSU commit)
  • Five-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench
  • Sachse wide receiver Khaliq Lockett
  • Four-star Hitchcock wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson
  • Three-star San Francisco (Calif.) St. Ignatius College Prep offensive lineman John Mills
  • Three-star Dickinson offensive lineman Tyler Thomas
  • Four-star Alief Hastings defensive lineman Smith Orogbo
  • Three-star Richmond Randle defensive lineman Chace Sims
  • Four-star Bellville defensive tackle DJ Sanders
  • Five-star Galveston Ball linebacker Jonah Williams
  • Four-star Dallas Skyline linebacker Elijah Barnes
  • Four-star Fort Bend Hightower cornerback Kade Phillips
  • Four-star Conroe cornerback Dorian Brew
  • Three-star Ruston (La.) cornerback Aidan Anding

