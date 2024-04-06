Four-star RB Rickey Stewart commits to Texas, his dream school

The Longhorn City Limits recruiting weekend is paying immediate dividends for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday with the commitment of Tyler Chapel Hill running back Rickey Stewart, news broken by OnTexasFootball.

Stewart is one of a number of high-profile visits on the Forty Acres to visit campus and watch Saturday’s scrimmage, the first of spring practice for the Longhorns. It was at the scrimmage that Stewart made his decision.

What does it feel like to be a Longhorn?

“It feels great, special,” Stewart told OnTexasFootball. “It’s a special place — my dream school, really, the school I always wanted to go to. Just excited.”

The 5’10, 180-pounder picked up an offer from position coach Tashard Choice and Texas at the Junior Day in January when he was committed to SMU. In what seemed like a telling decision at the time, Stewart opened up his recruitment again by decommitting from the Mustangs less than two weeks later.

After Texas Tech, SMU was the second school to offer Stewart more than two years ago after he ran for nearly 1,000 yards as a freshman at Chapel Hill during a run to the Class 4A-I state semifinals. Last summer, Stewart committed to the Mustangs. Other schools to extend offers include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, and Tennessee, among others.

Over the last two seasons, Stewart has built on his breakout freshman season, rushing for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns on 243 carries in 2022 and 2,855 yards with 40 touchdowns on 271 carries in 2023. Stewart also has six combined receiving touchdowns over his three seasons of high school football.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Stewart is an extremely productive runner who has tallied 2000-yard rushing seasons two years running heading into his senior campaign. Stewart found the end zone an absurd 40 (!!!) times in 2023 and broke the 2,800-yard threshold on the ground. What makes that even more impressive is that he did it under 300 carries (271) for a robust 10.5 yards per carry. Can he go for 3,000 in 2024? He also logged 18 receptions for 284 yards, which gave him 3,139 all-purpose yards on the season. Not too shabby. On tape, Stewart is a bit of an upright runner, but he possesses good quickness, burst, and straight-line speed that has allowed him to shred East Texas defenses the past two years. Stewart runs within a well-designed and well-blocked scheme at Chapel Hill (S/O to the coaches and his offensive line) as he is often running through wide run lanes and can get to the second and third levels before meeting resistance. When he does encounter resistance he displays good lateral quickness and elusiveness that makes him a tough out both in the open field and close quarters. Stewart possesses good enough long speed to house long runs and erase angles taken by defenders. I’d like to see more of him running in between the tackles on film, as that is where he is going to have to butter his bread as he moves to the collegiate level, but he does show some runs on tape where he will run through arm tackles and has some good, tough runs along the interior. I am also going to be watching to see if he remains as much of an upright runner moving forward. That style of running can leave you exposed to hits, thus leading to fumbles and injuries unless you are elite at avoiding hits or an alien like Adrian Peterson or Eric Dickerson back in the day. Overall though, I like Stewart’s fit in this class where Texas is likely going to take two backs. If he is your RB2 in this class, then you have set yourself a nice floor at the position and now allow Tashard Choice to shoot for the moon for the other spot.

A consensus four-star prospect, Stewart is ranked as the No. 247 player nationally and the No. 22 running back, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. After losing a commitment from Pearland Shadow Creek linebacker Deuce Williams on Thursday, Stewart is the fifth commitment for the Longhorns in a class that currently ranks No. 19 nationally.