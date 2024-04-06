Texas drops series to BYU with 7-5 loss

For the first time in Big 12 play, the Texas Longhorns dropped a series in losing 7-5 to the BYU Cougars on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in a familiar pattern — falling behind early and rallying, but not enough to impact the final outcome.

Right-hander Max Grubbs, in his fourth start in a weekend series finale, struggled for the first time. After allowing two earned runs and three runs total through the initial three starts Grubbs made on the weekend, BYU was able to get to the Arlington Martin product early.

With a runner on second in the first inning, Grubbs got ahead 1-2 against Cougars catcher Collin Reuter and was asked to throw a fastball down and in. Instead, Grubbs left it up and out over the plate and Reuter hit it off the sign in the visitor’s bullpen with the list of national championships won by Texas.

In the second inning, BYU was able to string some hits together, using a single, a wild pitch, two more singles, and a sacrifice fly to score two more runs.

Texas left fielder Porter Brown got the Longhorns on the board in the bottom of the frame with a solo home run, but the Cougars did more damage — when Grubbs gave up a leadoff single and then needed 12 pitches to induce a flyout to right field, Grubbs was pulled in favor of freshman right-hander Cole Selvig to face Reuter.

The move immediately backfired on a 1-1 pitch, a hanging breaking ball on the outside part of the plate that Reuter hit into the center-most part of the Yeti Yard for a 6-1 lead.

Texas scored its second run without the benefit of a hit in the fourth inning thanks to two walks, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly by first baseman Jared Thomas.

The response was quick by BYU when Reuter hit his third home run of the day on the best pitch, down and in from left-hander David Shaw. By that point, Reuter was in the best rhythm of his career and it didn’t matter — the catcher sent another home run into the visitor’s bullpen.

The power surge by Reuter was particularly remarkable — in 208 career at bats prior to the start of the weekend series, the Mississippi product had hit seven home runs, one in every 29.7 at bats. Against Texas, however, Reuter hit four home runs in 14 at bats, a rate of once in 3.5 at bats.

A leadoff home run by Texas shortstop Jalin Flores added a run in the fifth inning for the Longhorns.

A rally still seemed possible when Flores doubled in the seventh inning, right fielder Max Belyeu was hit by a pitch, and catcher Rylan Galvan doubled to score two runs. Despite cutting the deficit to two runs, the inning fizzled when center fielder Will Gasparino struck out and Brown grounded out to third base.

Over the final two innings, a two-out single to center by Beyleu was the only threat the Longhorns provided in losing the series to the Cougars.

Texas faces Texas State in San Marcos on Tuesday before hosting the Bobcats in Austin on Wednesday.