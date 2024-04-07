Former Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat arrested in Austin on Sunday on DWI charge

As first reported by KXAN News in Austin, former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was booked at Travis County Jail at 2:12 p.m. Central on Sunday on a Class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to the Travis Sheriff’s Office inmate database. He was arrested at 13600 IH-35 N and his bond was set at $3,000.

Sweat departed Travis County Jail with his attorney on Sunday afternoon.

T’Vondre Sweat exiting Travis County Jail with attorney after being arrested overnight and facing a DWI charge.



No comment from Sweat’s attorney.



Much more to come on @KXAN_News at 5. pic.twitter.com/8evFwv5VYN — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) April 7, 2024

On Saturday, Sweat was spotted at McCombs Field, where he watched No. 4 Texas beat No. 1 Oklahoma, 2-1.

As a fifth-year senior at Texas in 2023, Sweat was one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the country, setting a career high with 45 tackles, 18 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups, one blocked kick, and a two-yard touchdown reception in the Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma State while starting eight of 14 games for the Longhorns. Sweat earned unanimous first-team All-American honors, was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman.

After an impressive showing at the NFL Combine in February in Indianapolis, Sweat is projected as a second-round pick in the latest mock draft from ESPN. The 2024 NFL Draft runs from April 25-27 in Detroit.