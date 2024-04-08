Longhorns Daily News: OU softball’s 40-game conference winning streak is over thanks to Texas

For 40 consecutive conference matchups in a row, Oklahoma softball kicked ass. It became a fact of the Big 12 as it exists today. That is, until the Texas Longhorns broke OU’s conference winning streak over the weekend. Texas went on to win the overall series.
Good Stuff #TexasLonghorns beating #OU & Breaking there Streak Texas Longhorns #Softball #Team pic.twitter.com/gMJ1m7D3sO— Philip Sain (@sain_philip) April 7, 2024
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Why Scottie Scheffler is favored to win the Masters championship
Dallas Morning News: 10 things to know about Scottie Scheffler, Highland Park grad and World’s No. 1 golfer
Inside Texas: Johnny Nansen already making an impact on Longhorn linebackers
Inside Texas: What we’ve learned about Texas’ defense so far this spring
Inside Texas: Team notes from Texas first spring scrimmage as the defense and offense trade punches
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas drops series to BYU with 7-5 loss
Ace Whitehead and Gage Boehm combine in 4-3 Texas win over BYU
Texas drops fourth straight weekend opener in 7-5 loss to BYU
Former Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat arrested in Austin on Sunday on DWI charge
Four-star RB Rickey Stewart commits to Texas, his dream school
Three five-star WRs headline huge Texas visit weekend
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede, Part I: OT7 Dallas recruiting scoop
247Sports: The Stampede, Part II: More Texas recruiting intel following big weekend on the Forty Acres
247Sports: Coveted linebacker Landon McComber reacts to Texas offer
247Sports: LSU commit Dakorien Moore recaps two day visit to Texas
247Sports: New Texas assistant Kenny Baker someone 4-star DL Zion Williams would ‘love to play for’
247Sports: Texas, Texas A&M ‘pretty even’ for big DL target DJ Sanders
Inside Texas: Intel on four-star OL Lamont Rogers’ weekend trip to Texas
Inside Texas: Texas visit weekend creates positive recruiting momentum
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU swept in Big 12 road series at Cincinnati
Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: UCF transfer forward CJ Walker commits to TCU
Frogs O’ War: Men’s Basketball: Jamie Dixon inks two-year extension through 2029-30
The Smoking Musket: Marcus Simms scores his first UFL touchdown and West Virginia clears out the energy vampires
Black & Gold Banneret: Baseball enters Top 25 after taking third consecutive series
Vanquish The Foe: UTRGV hires BYU assistant Kahil Fennell as head coach
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: South Carolina’s women’s basketball dynasty under Dawn Staley is just getting started
SB Nation: UConn-Purdue is clash of giants college basketball deserves
SB Nation: Carolina Panthers had NFL’s most sneaky-good offseason
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- The other big news bit of the day.
Total eclipse over the Forty Acres #HookEm pic.twitter.com/JW236owXpA— Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) April 8, 2024
Loading comments...