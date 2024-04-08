Four-star WR Marcus Harris names Texas in top five schools

Steve Sarkisian and Texas Longhorns wide receivers coach Chris Jackson have been hard at work cultivating relationships with some of the top wide receiver prospects in the country and their efforts are beginning to be rewarded.

Guys like Dakorien Moore, Jaime Ffrench, and Kaliq Lockett all made their way to Austin this past weekend and came away giving their visit high marks and now the Longhorns have been named a finalist for another elite wide receiver prospect.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver Marcus Harris has been on the radar for the Longhorns for some time now and on Sunday evening he dropped his group of five finalists.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Marcus Harris is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 185 WR from Eastvale, CA is ranked as the No. 1 WR in California in the ‘25 Class (per On3)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/l1yhqeJQMf pic.twitter.com/AZnrvgLSrg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2024

The Longhorns were joined by Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and Tennessee in Harris’ top five, and the four-star wide is currently scheduled to visit each of his finalists during the months of May and June. Texas will receive his final official visit, as they are scheduled to host him the weekend of June 21st.

Harris is rated as the 17th-ranked wide receiver prospect in the country by 247Sports and as the 132nd-ranked prospect overall. The Longhorns recently signed two former Monarchs in Brandon Baker (class of 2024) and Spencer Shannon (class of 2023). They are looking to further establish themselves in the Mater Dei pipeline as they pursue guys like Harris and Jordon Davison.