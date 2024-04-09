Steve Sarkisian provides updates from Saturday’s scrimmage and recruiting event

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, some of the top recruits in the country, including the nation’s No. 2 prospect, Duncanville wide receiver Dakorien Moore, descended on the Forty Acres to watched the Texas Longhorns go through a spring practice that included a scrimmage, toured campus and the football facilities, and joined the team for a crawfish boil with food trucks outside the Moncrief complex.

During that visit, Tyler Chapel Hill running back Rickey Stewart followed through on his lifelong dream of playing for the Longhorns by committing to head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff during the scrimmage while Texas surged with other prospects like Moore, currently committed to LSU, and fellow consensus five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, who said the Longhorns moved into his top three with the weekend visit.

“I think from a recruit standpoint, I thought they enjoyed it because they got a chance to see our coaches coach and see them working on things from an individual basis to walkthroughs and then ultimately to some of the drill work and then to the scrimmage aspect of it,” Sarkisian sad in a media availability following Tuesday’s practice.

“I think that the types of recruits we’re recruiting now, I think they appreciate how hard we play, how hard we work, the intent, the physicality in which we play with.”

Consider Moore firmly in that group as the Texas staff, led by special assistant to the head coach Chris Gilbert, tries to flip Moore from LSU.

Sarkisian said the feedback from the event, called Longhorns City Limits, was “tremendous,” but put the focus on how the current players felt about the practice format and the post-practice meal.

“I think from a staff perspective, I think we all understand the value of recruiting and the lifeline that it provides us to build our program and to stay relevant in where we want to be in college football,” said Sarkisian. “But at the same token, we understand the value of developing the players that we have in our program, and so we’ve got pretty well-versed people in our program, coaches, staff members, recruiting staff members, that we can multi-task pretty good and make it a great experience for everybody.”

Sarkisian called it a physical scrimmage with a lot of tackling, which the team needed, with a source telling Burnt Orange Nation that the defense generally dominated the scrimmage, an assessment with which Sarkisian agreed even though the offense finished strong.

“I would say the defense probably got the better of the offense Saturday, but in the final drill, the final period where we competed in the red area, the offense kind of dominated that drill,” said Sarkisian.

Finishing was a point of emphasis for Sarkisian and his team in 2023 coming thanks to the blown leads that defined the first two years of his tenure. Texas improved tremendously in that area in 2023, winning the Big 12 and earning the program’s first berth in the College Football Playoffs on the strength of finishes like the four-down, goal-line stand in overtime against Kansas State, the fourth-down stop in the red zone against Houston, and the pass from Quinn Ewers to Adonai Mitchell that sealed the win over TCU in Fort Worth.

“We have to finish and I think that’s one thing for us as a team — our ability to sustain and play our best football at the most critical moments is always something that I’m striving for,” said Sarkisian.

That area of focus defines how the Longhorns practice.

”For us, our practices are always harder at the end because games are always the hardest at the end, the fourth quarter of the game, overtime, you’ve got to be at your best in that moment,” said Sarkisian.

During the scrimmage, Texas continued to rotate redshirt sophomore Neto Umeozulu at both guard spots with senior Hayden Conner also working at center and junior Cole Hutson mixing in at guard as well — with the introduction of the expanded College Football Playoff format, depth has never been more important and Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood are intent on building it in the offensive trenches.

Standouts on offense included junior running back Jaydon Blue and sophomore running back Tre Wisner, according to Sarkisian, along with junior left tackle Kelvin Banks and senior center Jake Majors. Defensively, Sarkisian singled out sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., junior nickel back Jaylon Guilbeau, sophomore safety Jelani McDonald, and early enrollee edge Colin Simmons. Another notable development on defense? Junior Michael Taafee received the start at safety, according to the source.

“There’s nothing better than a Saturday afternoon having a practice and a scrimmage and then coming out and being together and breaking bread and enjoying a little time together,” said Sarkisian.

Texas returned to practiced on Tuesday with Sarksian mentioning an interception made by sophomore cornerback Malik Muhammad, who received praise from Sarkisian when asked about standouts in the secondary.

“We came back again today and I was really impressed with the mental intensity, the focus, the effort, the speed at practice — they brought it again today, so really encouraged by that,” said Sarkisian.

Sarkisian stressed two areas of focus to his team on Tuesday — maintaining the team culture and finding a specific area to improve.

As Sarkisian and his staff worked to build that culture since arriving in Austin a little more than three years ago, the emphasis was on how culture can beat talent. After successfully building that culture, as evidenced by the on-field results in 2023, and signing the No. 3 recruiting class in 2023 and the No. 5 class in 2024, the focus has shifted to maintaining that culture, built around talent that is now on campus.

“Now we’ve assembled a pretty talented football team, but we still need the culture,” said Sarkisian. “Because as I touched on I think some at some points last year, culture and talent together, that’s really dangerous. And so we don’t ever want to sacrifice the team mentality just because we have the talent now, because that we’re going to need both to try to go win a championship this fall. I think our guys been very responsive to that.”

Coming out of the scrimmage, Sarkisian focused less on specific areas where the entire team needed to improve and took a more micro approach on being intentional with specific areas for each individual player to get better.

“I challenged the coaches first of all yesterday and then the players today — what’s one thing today I’m gonna improve on, what is that? And how am I going to be intentional to get better at that? I challenged the coaches to make sure that each player knew what we were working on with them to get better,” said Sarkisian.

As Sarkisian took that approach with his team, the flow of visitors to campus continued, including former players like Sam Ehlinger and D’Onta and Armanti Foreman and recruits like 2026 Bastrop defensive lineman Tiki Hola and 2026 Spring Grand Oaks quarterback Grant Smith.