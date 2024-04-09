Report: USC DT Bear Alexander plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Ahead of the spring transfer window opening next Saturday, rumors began swirling that USC Trojans junior defensive tackle Bear Alexander is considering entering the NCAA transfer portal, rumors seemingly confirmed by a report from On3 that Alexander intends to transfer for a second time.

BREAKING: USC DL Bear Alexander plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.



He recorded 48 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks this season after transferring in from Georgia. https://t.co/CSdGgSZjlX pic.twitter.com/D1kS5GrtOK — On3 (@On3sports) April 9, 2024

The looming decision by the 6’3, 313-pounder could impact the Texas Longhorns because head coach Steve Sarkisian’s program still has a need at the position — the team’s biggest need during the spring window by a significant margin — after the departures of T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy to the 2024 NFL Draft.

And Alexander certainly has ties to the state as a Terrell product who finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida before signing with Georgia in the 2022 recruiting class as the nation’s No. 50 prospect and No. 9 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Texas pursued Alexander as a prep recruit, so the staff is familiar with the big defensive tackle who flashed as a freshman with two sacks for the Bulldogs.

Alexander entered the portal following the 2022 season and departed Athens for Los Angeles, where he recorded 48 tackles, including 6.5 for loss (with 1.5 sacks) and led the team with four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one PBU, starting 12 games and appearing in all 13.

Now that Alexander has turned his potential into production, there’s no question that he would upgrade the Texas defensive line. Instead, after playing for a talented USC defense that had a reputation for fracturing when facing adversity, the concern is whether Alexander would fit into the team culture that Sarkisian is now zealously defending after going to such great lengths to build it.

“One of the challenges with the portal which we touched on, I think a week ago or so, is how do you get to know the player? Not just what’s on tape, but the person, because we try to do our best around here not to sacrifice character for talent, meaning, yeah, he’s a really good player, but maybe some of the off-the-field issues don’t match up with the player,” Sarkisian said last week.

“We’ve got such a good culture right now and I think that’s part of the reason why we win. We just want to make sure that we do our homework on anybody that we bring into the program kind of this late in the game.”

On Tuesday evening, the initial indication is that there may be mutual interest between Alexander and the Horns.