How to watch No. 2 Texas host No. 7 Creighton in the Big 12-Big East Battle

For the second time this season, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns are set to host an elite-level matchup at the Moody Center, this time with the No. 7 Creighton Bluejays coming to Austin.

The Longhorns remain one of the few undefeated teams in the nation at 5-0, boasting a 19-point win over then-No. 2 Gonzaga. Creighton enters at 6-1 and looking elite in their own right.

“You look at Creighton and they’re as good as advertised, they’re as good as the attention they’re getting right now,” Chris Beard said.

The last time out, Creighton fell just short to Arizona for the Maui Invitational title, 81-79, but got there behind a double-digit win over then-No. 21 Texas Tech and a 90-87 victory over then-No. 9 Arkansas.

So, the grind continues for the Bluejays, and the Longhorns will host them with an ideal opportunity to stake their claim for the top ranking in the country. Beard’s team will look to generate offense from their defense, which currently ranks No. 3 in adjusted efficiency, per the KenPom.com rankings — Texas boasts a 141-37 advantage in points off turnovers, allowing just 41 assists while forcing 103 turnovers in five games.

Even with the addition of guard Tyrese Hunter from Iowa State, guard Marcus Carr has been a playmaking force for Texas, leading the team with 19 assists and ranking second with 12 steals. Carr’s 14.8 points per game are also second on the team.

New Mexico State transfer guard Sir’Jabari Rice has settled in quickly, too, ranking second on the team in assists with 17, third in scoring at 11.4 points per game, and tied for third in rebounding at 4.0 points per game while converting 52.9 percent from the floor.

How to watch

Time: 6 p.m. Central

TV: ESPN

Radio: The Longhorns IMG Radio Network

Livestream: WatchESPN

Odds: Texas -6.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

You can find more details including parking info, when the doors open, and more on texassports.com.