Quick thoughts from No. 6 Texas’ 97-72 win over Texas A&M-Commerce

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns closed out their non-conference schedule in notable fashion, overwhelming Texas A&M-Commerce for a 97-72 win.

Here are a few quick thoughts from Texas’ latest win.

Marcus Carr, what did Texas A&M-Commerce do to you? He’s been Texas best player this season, and he was otherworldly on Wednesday, singlehandedly outpacing the Lions in the first half, 33-29. He caught fire at a time when the Texas offense was a bit stagnant, and for the rest of the half, it was simply find Carr and get out of the way mode for the Longhorns, which worked incredibly well, as evident by his 33 first-half points. Carr finished with a 41-piece to tie his career high while tying the program record with 10 threes. Just a flat-out baller performance as Carr became the first Texas player to go over 40 points since Reggie Freeman scored 43 in 1996.

Dillon Mitchell quietly had himself a career game. As always, Mitchell is incredible attacking the rim and making himself available for those opportunities, but I didn’t know just how impactful he was offensively until checking the box score. That’s largely due to Carr stealing the show with a historic performance, but a career-high 16 points on 8-9 from the field? Not too shabby.

Texas offense is in a good rhythm entering Big 12 play. Competition level considered, although Louisiana is a quality group, Texas scoring 197 points and dishing out 51 assists throughout their final two games of the non-conference slate is certainly how you want things working on that end of the floor as the games start to mean more.

Arterio Morris might be finding his footing in the offense. 25 points the last time out, another 12 points tonight, and has drilled six threes along the way. Earlier in the year, he was forcing things a bit too much, but it seems the game might be slowing down a bit and he’s learning how to utilize his electric skillset within the flow of the offense. If that’s sustained, that’s huge for the Horns.