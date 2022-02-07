Thoughts on Texas’ trip to Lubbock, tourney odds, and more

Chris Beard’s Texas Longhorns are coming off of a week during which they traveled to the most hostile environment they’ll likely ever enter, which they left with a loss, only to return home and deliver the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones a 22-point blowout loss.

Now they’ll look ahead to Kansas and Baylor as the schedule becoming more daunting down the stretch.

Here’s a few thoughts on the previous week, and what’s to come.