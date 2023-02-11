Quick thoughts from No. 5 Texas’ 94-60 win over West Virginia

In a game that felt over not too long after it started, the No. 5 Texas Longhorns had few issues dismantling West Virginia, 94-60.

Here are a few quick thoughts from Texas’ blowout victory.

That was one of Texas’ most impressive performances this season. The Longhorns set the tone early defensively, completely smothering West Virginia and matching that on the other end with a crisp offense that was largely in rhythm from the start. Texas took control early, never let up, and by halftime it was a blowout, and Texas only added another double-digits to that total in the second half to win by 34 over a WVU squad that’s been surging a bit and has two top-15 wins since their last loss to Texas. There are typically no easy days in the Big 12, but Rodney Terry and the Longhorns created an exception to the rule today.

Timmy Allen crosses the 2,000-point mark for his career. He didn’t start his career at Texas, but Allen significant part of Texas’ success over the past two seasons, and quite arguably their most consistent player during that stretch. And in reaching the 2,000-point milestone, Allen was his usual, productive self, turning in 14 points on 4-10 from the field and he added an emphatic slam in transition, which is an especially rare feat for a guy who often lives below the rim. And he completed his scoring efforts with nine boards, four assists and a steal. March Madness will determine how much longer Allen is a Longhorn, but regardless of how many more games he has in burnt orange,

This was certainly Sir’Jabari Rice’s day. Most days are for one of the most impactful Longhorns on the roster, but he was at his absolute best on Saturday. His 24 points were his most since he dropped 29 on Utah Valley as a sophomore in 2019-20. He didn’t do anything out of the ordinary for himself, which is. Actually a testament to how much of a standout he’s been this season, but he did so today in a remarkably efficient fashion, sinking all 10 of his free throws and connecting on 4-5 threes and 5-6 from the field overall. Rice has had seemingly countless showcases as a Longhorn, and this was his best to date.

It was good to see Arterio Morris have an impact. Enjoying an increased role courtesy of the cushion Texas built, the freshman had his best performance of the conference schedule with 12 points, three boards and a steal. And his threes came earlier in the contest before Texas completely blew things open, so that’s likely only going to help his comfort and confidence entering the key final stretch. Morris’ offense is found money for Texas, but they’ll absolutely take it with the tournament drawing nearer.

Texas inches closer towards a Big 12 regular season title. Entering the day, Texas held a one-game edge over Kansas and others at 8-3, and added yet another ever-important win to their total today. Six games remain and the final four of those come against ranked foes in No. 11 Iowa State, No. 14 Baylor, No. 17 TCU, and No. 9 Kansas, but Texas has been the Big 12’s best squad this season and they’re now one game closer to potentially making that honor official.