WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of home matchup with West Virginia

“If I had to paint a picture of playing in DKR, it’s like the Mona Lisa of all pictures.”

There are few things in college football like 100,000-plus of the burnt orange faithful flooding the Forty Acres on Saturdays.

Now a third of the way through the season, the Texas Longhorns will get just four more opportunities to play in that kind of environment, beginning on Saturday evening when senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and the Horns welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers.

“It’s one of a kind. You’re not going to get that feeling anywhere else.”

No place like home. Bring the noise Longhorn Nation pic.twitter.com/NqSkjD0cPa — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 30, 2022

Texas enters at 2-2 in hopes of responding to an overtime road loss to Texas Tech. Similarly, the Mountaineers sit at 2-2 thus far, but are looking to build upon a 33-10 road win over West Virginia.

In front of a sea of burnt orange, can the Longhorns get things back on track ahead of their Red River showdown with Oklahoma?

Kickoff between Texas and West Virginia is set for 6:30 PM CT on FS1.