Texas climbs in AP Top 25 after win over Iowa State

After outlasting the Iowa State Cyclones (3-4, 0-4), 24-21, to snap a three-game skid against Matt Campbell’s program, the Texas Longhorns (5-2, 3-1) have taken a slight step forward in the latest AP Top 25, improving from No. 22 to No. 20.

The Horns also saw improvement in the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll, climbing from No. 24 to No. 21.

This marks the Horns’ fourth week in the polls this season after previously holding spots at No. 21, No. 19, No. 22.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, No. 8 TCU, No. 11 Oklahoma State, and No. 17 Kansas State are all ranked and remain ahead on the schedule for the Horns.

That stretch begins next Saturday in Stillwater, as Texas will visit the Cowboys. Kickoff is schedule for 2:30 PM CT on ABC.