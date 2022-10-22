WATCH: Texas drops hype video for road showdown with Oklahoma State

“Another great challenge for us this week, going to play a very good team on the road,” Steve Sarkisian said. “I think the key to the drill is one game at a time.”

The next game up for the No. 20 Texas Longhorns is a road showdown with the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, and it’s one that can go a long way towards their Big 12 title hopes.

“The way we look at it, this Saturday’s another championship game.”

In this fight together pic.twitter.com/2hZwUSVvcO — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 21, 2022

Texas leads the all-time series against the Pokes 26-10.

This time around, kickoff between the Longhorns the Cowboys is set for 11 AM CT on ABC.