 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Texas drops hype video for road showdown with Oklahoma State

“This team has felt different to me from the very beginning.”

By Cody Daniel
/ new
Iowa State v Texas Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

“Another great challenge for us this week, going to play a very good team on the road,” Steve Sarkisian said. “I think the key to the drill is one game at a time.”

The next game up for the No. 20 Texas Longhorns is a road showdown with the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, and it’s one that can go a long way towards their Big 12 title hopes.

“The way we look at it, this Saturday’s another championship game.”

Texas leads the all-time series against the Pokes 26-10.

This time around, kickoff between the Longhorns the Cowboys is set for 11 AM CT on ABC.

Next Up In College Football

Loading comments...