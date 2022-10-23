Texas falls from latest AP Top 25 after loss to Oklahoma State

After letting a double-digit second-half lead slip away in a 41-34 road loss to the then-No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Texas Longhorns (5-2, 3-1) also slipped out of the latest AP Top 25, falling from their place at No. 20.

The Horns also fell from the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll after previously sitting at No. 21.

Texas is now the first team on the outside looking in of each poll.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, No. 7 TCU, No. 9 Oklahoma State, and No. 22 Kansas State are all ranked. The Horned Frogs and Wildcats still remain ahead on the schedule for the Horns.

But first, Texas will enjoy a timely bye week before visiting Kansas State on Nov. 5.