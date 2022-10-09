Texas jumps back into AP Top 25 after steamrolling Oklahoma

On the heels of their 49-0 Red River shutout over the Oklahoma Sooners (3-3, 0-3), the Texas Longhorns (4-2, 2-1) are ranked once more, jumping into the AP Top 25 at No. 22.

Texas also jumped back into the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll, coming in at No. 24.

This marks the Horns’ third week in the polls this season after previously holding spots at No. 21 and No. 19.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 13 TCU, No. 17 Kansas State, and No. 19 Kansas are all ranked and remain ahead on the schedule for the Horns.

But first, Texas will return home to host the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3, 0-3) next Saturday. Kickoff is schedule for 11 AM CT on ABC.