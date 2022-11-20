Texas reappears in AP Top 25 after blowout win over Kansas

The Texas longhorns have spent much of the 2022 season playing peekaboo with the AP Top 25 poll. After spending yet another a week on the outside looking in, the Longhorns (7-4, 5-3) are back in the latest AP Top 25 following their blowout road win over the Kansas Jayhawks, reappearing at No. 24.

The Horns also jumped back into the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll, at the same spot at No. 25.

This marks Texas’ sixth week in the polls this season.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, No. 4 TCU and No. 15 Kansas State are ranked, but all that remains for the Longhorns is the Baylor Bears (6-5, 4-4), which are riding a two-game losing streak including a heart-breaking last-season loss to the Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Kickoff between the Longhorns and Bears is set for 11 AM CT on Friday.