Texas back in the AP Top 25 after road win over Kansas State

After spending a week on the outside looking in, the Texas Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) are back in the latest AP Top 25 following their road win over the Kansas State Wildcats, sitting at No. 18.

The Horns also jumped back into the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll, coming in at at the same spot at No. 18.

This marks Texas’ fifth week in the polls this season, and including their College Football Playoff ranking, the Longhorns are ranked across the board.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, No. 4 TCU and No. 23 Kansas State are ranked. The Horned Frogs still remain ahead on the schedule for the Horns, and they’ll be next up in a matchup with will have massive implications on Texas’ Big 12 title aspirations.

Kickoff between the Longhorns and Horned Frogs is set for 6:30 PM CT on ABC.