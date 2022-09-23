WATCH: Texas embracing the opportunity on the road vs. Texas Tech

“We’re all we got. But we’re all we need, you got me? We’re all we need.”

For the first time on Saturday afternoon, Steve Sarkisian will lead his Texas Longhorns into the sea of red in Lubbock.

A sold out Jones AT&T Stadium is what awaits the Horns, marking Texas Tech’s first sellout since 2018 when — surprise, surprise — Texas came to town.

It would be safe to describe what Texas will walk into as a hostile environment, and with 60,000-plus of the Red Raider faithful there hating them from the moment they step into the stadium, the Longhorns will need to lean on one another.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us heading into a hostile environment,” Sark said. “The reality of it is this is when you gotta really lean on one another.”

Embrace every opportunity pic.twitter.com/Z7hQI9Deek — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 23, 2022

Texas has won each of the last four meetings with Texas Tech, including their 2018 trip in front of a packed house when Lil’Jordan Humphrey quite literally snatched the win in the final seconds with a 41-yard high-point catch from Sam Ehlinger.

Of course, Sark would probably prefer a slightly less theatrical finish in favor of a more dominant showing like the one his Longhorns enjoyed last season, demolishing Texas Tech by 35 points. But things are a bit more difficult on the road, especially in this kind of environment.

Sark and his Longhorns know that, but in a stadium packed with Horns haters, they’re all they got — all they need.

Kickoff between the No. 22 Longhorns (2-1) and Red Raiders (2-1) is set for 2:30 PM CT on ESPN.