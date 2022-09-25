Texas falls from AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after OT loss to Texas Tech

As expected following their 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Texas Longhorns have fallen out of the latest AP Top 25 after entering the weekend ranked No. 22. This time around, they didn’t receive a single vote.

Texas also fell from the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll after sitting at No. 19 last week.

This marks the second straight week in which the Longhorns have trended in the wrong direction. After climbing up to No. 21 on the heels of their 20-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama, Texas dropped a spot last week after pulling away from UTSA, 41-20.

But now, a third of the way through the season, they’re back where they began — on the outside looking in.

As for the rest of the Big 12, No. 9 Oklahoma State, No. 16 Baylor, No. 18 Oklahoma, and No. 25 Kansas State are all ranked and remain ahead on the schedule for the Horns.

But before then, Texas will return home to host the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) next Saturday. Kickoff is schedule for 6:30 PM CT on FS1.