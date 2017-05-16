4-star 2019 ATH Marquez Beason decommits from Nebraska

One of the nation’s top 2019 prospects is back on the market after four-star athlete Marquez Beason decommitted from the Nebraska Cornhuskers just over a month after his pledge.

Please respect my decision pic.twitter.com/RXaxTvLlUd — Marquez Beason (@ezmoneyquez) May 16, 2017

Beason was Nebraska’s lone 2019 commit.

A fast-rising prospect out of Bishop Dunne, Beason’s recruitment has exploded since his April 15 commitment to Nebraska with 12 new offers pouring in since then. UCLA, Texas and Baylor have all offered within the past couple days and considering half of his 24 total offers have now come since his commitment, the junior-to-be’s decommitment isn’t too surprising.

Beason also holds offers from LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Notre Dame, among others.

A do-it-all athlete for Bishop Dunne, Beason compiled 931 total yards and 12 touchdowns as a running back and wide receiver as a sophomore, while also playing cornerback.

At 5’11, 173 pounds, Beason ranks as the nation’s No. 134 player, No. 15 athlete and the No. 16 player in Texas, according to 247Sports.