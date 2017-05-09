4-star WR Joshua Moore excludes Texas from Top 5

Only five schools remain for elite IMG Academy wide receiver Joshua Moore and the Texas Longhorns are not among them.

Just weeks after releasing his top seven, which included the Longhorns, Moore trimmed two schools from his list, with the Oklahoma Sooners also being ruled out.

Texas A&M, Alabama, Nebraska, LSU and Florida State are now the final five schools that will vie for the Yoakum native’s services as his June 18 decision nears.

A former priority target during the Charlie Strong era, Tom Herman and the new staff in Austin didn’t place nearly as much emphasis on Moore as the previous regime and elected to prioritize other options such as Al’vonte Woodard, Brennan Eagles and Jaylen Waddle, along with current commit Justin Watkins.

While Texas did manage to survive some of his more recent cuts, the Longhorns no longer being in the mix doesn’t come as too much of a surprise and seemed like an unlikely landing spot, in any case.

Moore and his brother Jordan, another Texas target, recently announced that they’ll be a package deal which now eliminates the Longhorns from contention with each. Jordan is currently committed to Texas A&M so to prevent Joshua from becoming an Aggie, the other four schools still in the mix will need to prioritize flipping Jordan, as well.

Moore is ranked as the nation’s No. 71 player, No. 13 wide receiver and the No. 16 player in Florida, per 247Sports Composite.