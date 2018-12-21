Texas offers legacy 2021 OT Tommy Brockermeyer

Early Signing Day just passed, but the Texas Longhorns are already hard at work on the future and have now offered offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer Friday.

Honored and extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Texas! Hook em pic.twitter.com/zoMiQlxZkP — Tommy Brockermeyer (@TBrockermeyer) December 21, 2018

The 6’6, 270-pound lineman out of Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal will soon see his stock rise on the recruiting trail. He already holds an offer from the Oklahoma Sooners, as well as the SMU Mustangs where his father, Texas football Hall of Honor member Blake Brockermeyer, is the offensive line coach.

He is considered to be an early Texas lean, as not only is his father a Texas legend, but his older brother joined the team in 2018 as a preferred walk on.

Brockermeyer is the sixth tackle offered in the 2021 class, in what is considered to be a strong class for offensive linemen.

He’s currently unranked.