Bevo Bites: Recruiting roundup on top Texas targets from Fast 7v7 Classic Tournament

Over the weekend, the Fast7v7 Classic took place in Houston, providing an opportunity for premier prospects and up-and-comers from across the state to showcase their talent. BON was on hand for the Saturday portion of the event and was able to catch up with numerous Texas targets and potential prospects.

2020 -- Dwight McGlothern -- 4-star CB -- Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill: McGlothern’s recruitment will be a tricky call to make until signing day. At the moment he doesn’t necessarily have a leader, but loves what many of these schools that have to offer. McGlothern has been “wow’d” by all of the facilities and wonderful treatment, so he’s ready to dive into the defensive schemes and get a closer look at which staff and program he can gel with the most. The Longhorns have begun to pick up the pace in their recruiting efforts regarding McGlothern, and his latest visit proved that to him. Craig Naivar and Jason Washington will be key recruiters in trying to land McGlothern. The Horns are back in a good position with the talented defensive back.

2020 — J.J. Hester — 4-star WR — Booker T. Washington (Okla.): The big, dynamic target is overly impressed with what the Longhorns have to offer and from what Hester has expressed, Texas is standing out the most. Coming off a recent visit to the Forty Acres and receiving an offer personally from wide receivers coach Drew Mehringer, Hester is still getting acclimated with what the Longhorns are about. Georgia and Georgia Tech are a few schools he’ll be visiting soon.

2020 — Malik Hornsby — 4-star QB — Fort Bend Marshall: Things between Texas and Malik Hornsby have died down tremendously. Hornsby has always been a fan of Texas and what they are building, but things just have not clicked between the two parties from a communication standpoint. Florida State, North Carolina, Oregon, and Texas A&M are programs that are heavily in the running for the elite quarterback. He tells BON that he will be taking an official visit to North Carolina April 12.

2020 — Devon Achane — 4-star ATH — Fort Bend Marshall: One of the state’s more electric prospects has seen his recruitment take off in the early parts of this year. Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M are the schools showing the most love for Achane. Texas has talked with speedy playmaker before, but the communication has not been strong since the UT staff made a visit to Achane’s school. He would love to see Texas jump in the mix.

2020 — Xavion Alford — 4-star S — Shadow Creek: Alford has been a frequent visitor to the Forty Acres and loves what Texas has to offer overall. He’ll be a key player that the Horns will be after and is often reminded of that by the staff. Alford expects to release a top list of schools in April. Texas is in prime position to make that list.

2020 — Joshua Eaton — 3-star CB — Aldine MacArthur: Nobody in the state has come on the recruiting scene quite like Eaton has. There was a point in time last month when we saw him garner an offer nearly every day for a two-week span. It’s something about Eaton really passing the eye test that makes college coaches pull the trigger on him, as he’s made some key visits to Texas lately and walked away with an offer. LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Texas are a few programs that Eaton is eyeing carefully. Texas is in great standing with insanely athletic corner.

2020 — Ja’Lynn Polk — 3-star WR — Lufkin: The Lufkin product has been in touch with Texas, and specifically, wide receivers coach Drew Mehring. Polk was supposed to visit Austin recently, but was unable to attend. To date, he holds nine offers, with Arkansas, Baylor, Houston and Illinois among those in the mix. He’s hoping for an offer from the Longhorns, and hopes for offers from Texas Tech, Minnesota, and Wyoming, as well.

2020 — Sevion Morrison — 3-star RB — Tulsa Edison (Okla.): Morrison was a visitor for the Texas Junior Day and grabbed the attention of head coach Tom Herman and running backs coach Stan Drayton. He had an in-depth conversation with Herman and has a clear understanding of what they want in a running back. Morrison is hoping for Longhorns offer. There have been 18 offers presented to Morrison thus far with Arkansas, Baylor, and Washington standing out.

2020 — Thad Johnson — 3-star WR — Beaumont West Brook: The three-star receiver owns a dozen offers and has added nearly each of them throughout the offseason. To this point, Johnson named Tennessee, Arizona, and Texas Tech as the teams standing out, and he’s in contact with Oregon, USC, Alabama, and TCU, as well. Texas reached out to Johnson last week and he said an offer from Texas would mean a lot, as he’s a fan of what Herman is building. Johnson plans to release his top schools this summer.

2020 — Corey Flagg Jr. — 3-star ILB — North Shore: One of the many Houston North Shore standouts, Flagg holds 10 offers and he named Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Boston College as the teams he likes most at the moment. Flagg also noted Texas as a team standing out following his recent visit for Junior Day, though he doesn’t yet have a Longhorns offer. Flagg is eyeing visits to Boston College and SMU, and is scheduled to officially visit Oklahoma State on April 19. He wants to commit before his senior season.

2021 — Jalen Milroe — Unranked QB — Katy Tompkins: Milroe believes that he’s fairly close to being the second 2021 quarterback prospect to receive an offer from the Longhorns. He talks with Director of Recruiting Bryan Carrington very frequently and runs an offensive scheme at his high school similar to the Texas offense, so Milroe believes he would be a perfect fit for the Longhorns offense. Florida State, Houston, and Nebraska are his key offers right now.

2021 — Bronson McClelland — Unranked QB — Katy: McClelland was on hand for the Longhorns Junior Day a few weeks ago and he’s a fan of the culture at Texas. The Katy gunslinger said he feels he would fit into Herman’s system, and added that he “was raised a Longhorn,” as his mother graduated from Texas and his grandparents live in Austin. He’s been in touch with offensive coordinator Tim Beck. Beyond Austin, McClelland wants to visit Oregon, Nebraska, and Alabama. He holds offers from Rutgers and Seton Hall.

Prospects to watch:

2022 — Kobe Jones — Unranked DB — Houston Lamar: Jones is a big-time prospect in the making and has the potential to blow up. Has tremendous size at defensive back and plays with great physicality on wideouts.

2022 — Bert Emanuel Jr. — Unranked QB — Ridge Point: Emanuel is a high IQ kid that threads the needle.

2020 — Kenneth Phillips — 3-star ATH — Fort Bend Bush: Phillips holds offers from Florida Atlantic and Texas Southern. He’s a legit utility player that can play every skill position.

2020 — Kollin Jackson — Unranked WR — Alief Hastings: Jackson is a tall wideout with decent speed that could begin to see some attention on the recruiting trail. He recently made a visit to Houston and just received his first offer from Texas Southern.