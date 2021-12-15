4-star QB Maalik Murphy signs with Texas

The lone quarterback commit in Steve Sarkisian’s 2022 class — technically speaking — is now officially a member of the Texas Longhorns program, as Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra product Maalik Murphy signed with Texas on Wednesday during the early signing period.

Texas QB commit @SmvOperator just informed me he signed his NLI and sent it in. — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) December 15, 2021

Minutes later, Texas announced Murphy as a member of the 2022 class.

Regarded as the nation’s No. 11 quarterback and as the No. 166 player nationally, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Murphy collected upwards of 30 offers from programs across the country, including other top potential suitors in UCLA, Oregon, as well as Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Penn State, USC, and Texas A&M.

Despite the notable number of offers, though, a favorite hadn’t exactly emerged until Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who was born in the Los Angeles area, arrived in Austin, bringing with him a reputation as an excellent offensive mind.

“Sark is from California, and it could be a great fit being able to play for a mastermind of offense,” Murphy told The Football Brainiacs.

Since then, Murphy never wavered from his pledge to the Longhorns, even down the stretch as the talk of Quinn Ewers to Austin resurfaced, and became a bit of a vocal recruiter for the Horns, though there was some last-minute concern over the final hours before Early Signing Day.

As far as Murphy’s on-field performance, he struggled a bit during a six-game shortened junior season, which was played during the spring due to COVID-19, but he bounced back in a big way as a senior, completing 187-of-292 passes (64 percent) for 2,780 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions en route to a state championship.

Now, Murphy is all but set to suit up in Austin, where he’ll be much sooner than later as an early enrollee. To that end, BON’s Gerald Goodridge detailed what Texas is getting in Murphy.

Maalik Murphy possesses all of the physical tools you want from a quarterback. The 6’4.5, 225-pound signal caller has limited varsity game tape due to California shifting its football season to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the game tape and camp film of Murphy shows off exactly what he can do. Murphy has the ability to deliver the ball accurately at all three levels and throws the ball with anticipation of where the receiver will be at the completion of their route. He can fit the ball into tight windows, as well as place the ball along the sidelines accurately to receivers running out and comeback routes. He’s also flashed impressive arm strength, throwing the ball farther than 70 yards on film. He possesses enough quickness to escape the pressure and deliver the ball accurately on the move, but he is also unafraid to step up in the pocket and has the body to absorb contact and still deliver the ball. Murphy is a high-upside talent at the quarterback position and with the right development can become a game-changer for the Longhorns.

When Murphy arrives in Austin in the coming weeks, he’ll join a quarterback room that, at least for now, will include Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, Casey Thompson, Hudson Card, Ben Ballard, and Charles Wright.