Former Oklahoma LB pledge Kobie McKinzie commits to Texas

Just a week ago, it seemed that Lubbock-Cooper linebacker Kobie McKinzie was set for a college career that would see him suit up against the Texas Longhorns as a member of their rival Oklahoma Sooners. Now, the roles are reverse and the four-star talent will soon suit up for the Longhorns, as the recent Oklahoma decommit has announced his pledge to Steve Sarkisian’s program, per one3’s Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Kobie McKinzie has Committed to Texas, he tells @On3Recruits



The 6’3 235 LB from Lubbock, TX chose the Longhorns over USC, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech.



This unexpected boost to Texas’ linebacker room came courtesy of the current coaching turmoil in Norman. In the aftermath of Lincoln Riley’s sudden and surprise decision to leave Oklahoma for USC, the Sooners lost several members of their current roster, and current and future recruiting classes. McKinzie was among those masses, reopening his recruitment the very next day, and it took almost no time for Texas to emerge as a favorite.

Almost immediately, Texas commits took to social media in hopes of luring McKinzie to Austin, and that interest was matched with McKinzie even joining Instagram Live sessions with Texas commits, players, and targets. To an extent, that interest was a bit to be expected from the long-time Sooners pledge, who considers Texas to be a dream school — he just never held the offer until Nov. 30, days after his decommitment.

So, while Texas Tech became a bit of an option in the background and Oklahoma loomed in hopes of retaining him, it didn’t matter much. Texas moved quickly to close, and they got just what they wanted, adding the dynamic linebacker to a class that can certainly afford more bodies at the position.

McKinzie becomes the 21st member of Texas’ No. 7-ranked class, but only the second linebacker, joining Arlington Martin product Travel Johnson.