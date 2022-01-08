4-star S Larry Turner-Gooden commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns may not have much room left in the 2022 class, but they added another talented piece to the defense as safety Larry Turner-Gooden committed to Texas during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday.

The Madison Hills (Cali.) Bishop Alemany product was a one-time member of the Arizona State Sun Devils class, but decommitted in September amidst the investigation into potential violations by the ASU staff. As one of the first teams to offer, the Longhorns were in a strong position once he reopened his recruitment and had the talented defender on campus a few weeks later for an official visit. Following the visit, Turner-Gooden cut his list to four — the Longhorns, the Colorado Buffaloes, the USC Trojans, and the Maryland Terrapins.

The No. 189 player in the country and the No. 15 safety according to the 247Sports Composite, he fills one of the biggest gaps left in the recruiting class on the back end of the defense.

Turner-Gooden is a two-way player in high school, logging snaps at both wide receiver and safety, but clearly projects to defense at the next level. Turner-Gooden was long in the conversation for a spot in the class, but after missing on Bryce Anderson to the Texas A&M Aggies, his place in the 2022 group became clearer.

His addition to the class gives Texas six defensive backs in the class — three of whom are in the top 200 players in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is commitment No. 27 for the Longhorns and moves them within striking distance of the Ohio State Buckeyes for the No. 4 class in the nation.

If Texas can close on its last outstanding high-priority target, guard Devon Campbell, they will overtake the Buckeyes in the class rankings.