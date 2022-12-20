Steve Sarkisian and his staff overcame a 5-7 season to land an elite group.

Texas signs one of nation’s best classes on Early Signing Day

On Early Signing Day, the Texas Longhorns signed the majority of the 2023 recruiting class, a group that entered the day ranked No. 4 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff were able to assemble the elite group despite the disappointing 5-7 season in 2021, Sarkisian’s first on the Forty Acres.

Arguably the most significant recruiting development was landing a commitment from the nation’s No. 1 prospect, quarterback Arch Manning, on June 23, starting a wave of summer recruiting momentum. Once the football season started, an improved defense helped flip Austin Westlake edge Colton Vasek from Oklahoma and Denton Ryan lineabacker Anthony Hill Jr. from Texas A&M.

All told, the class features three prospects ranked No. 1 at their position — Manning, Hill, and Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter Jr., in addition to another five-star prospect in DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook.

